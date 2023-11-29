Ayaneo's Macintosh Style Retro Mini PC AM01 Is Here, Hands-On

The next product in Ayaneo's Remake Collection has arrived. The Retro Mini PC AM01 is technically Ayaneo's first mini PC, although one could argue that the company's many x86-based handheld gaming systems also qualify. Still, this is the company's first machine without an attached screen or gaming controls, and you can snag it right now for $150 if you're fast.





We wrote about it back when Ayaneo first revealed the Remake Collection , but in case you're new to the product, the AM01 is a mini PC styled after the original Macintosh. The aspect ratio of the faux screen isn't quite correct, but nevertheless the resemblance is clear. As you'd expect from an Ayaneo product, it's based around an AMD mobile processor.





The AM01 can be had with your choice of either a Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 3 3200U SoC inside. Neither of those are exactly current-generation processors , with the Ryzen 7 5700U implementing AMD's Zen 2 architecture, while the Ryzen 3 3200U is based on Zen+. The 5700U sports fully eight cores, though, and they'll clock all the way up to 4.3 GHz if cooling and power limits allow.





The Ryzen 3 3200U is considerably punier with just two Zen+ cores, but then, that's why you can pick up that machine with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $150. That's early bird pricing, and you'll have to jump in quick to get that deal, but even the $199 regular price is pretty reasonable for a complete system. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 5700U machine starts at $219 for a barebone—a crazy value considering you get an eight-core CPU, motherboard, case, and power supply.





It's hard to overstate how tiny this thing is.

