Axiom Space Partners With Prada For Swank New NASA Lunar Spacesuits
The Axiom Space/Prada collaboration was first announced late last year. At that time, it was told that the Axiom Space system team would work alongside Prada’s engineers throughout the design process. Together, the two would develop solutions for materials and design features to protect against the unique challenges of not only space in general, but the specific lunar environment as well. The spacesuit revealed this week is said to have significant advancements in safety, mobility, sizing, and performance.
“Our elite teams have redefined spacesuit development, establishing new pathways to innovative solutions and applying a state-of-the-art design approach for the AxEMU,” remarked Matt Ondler, Axiom Space President. “We have broken the mold. The Axiom Space-Prada partnership has set a new foundational model for cross-industry collaboration, further expanding what’s possible in commercial space.”
In a press release, Axiom Space remarked that during development, it used a dark cover layer for display purposes only to conceal the suit’s proprietary technology. The white suit that will be worn on the lunar surface, however, will be made from a white material (as seen in the latest images) that reflects heat and protects astronauts from extreme high temperatures and lunar dust.
Axiom Space praised Prada’s in-depth knowledge and experience on materials and production processes, and how the Italian luxury fashion house’s production processes supported innovative work in addition to the spacesuit cover layer. It added that Prada’s expertise enabled advanced technologies and innovative sewing methods to “bridge the gap between highly engineered functionality and an aesthetically appealing white layer, providing astronauts with an increased level of comfort while improving the materials’ performance.”
“We are pioneering a new era in space exploration where partnerships are imperative to the commercialization of space,” remarked Russell Ralston, Executive Vice President of Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space. “Partnerships build a strong, cohesive team, enabling industry experts to provide cutting-edge technology, specialized products and services to drive innovation. For the first time, we are leveraging expertise in other industries to craft a better solution for space.”
Part of the challenges present to both Prada and Axiom Space in regard to a lunar spacesuit, are the extreme temperatures the astronauts will be exposed to. Temperatures on the lunar surface can vary from upwards of 54 degrees Celsius (130 degrees Fahrenheit) in sunlit periods, down to minus 203 degrees Celsius (minus 334 degrees Fahrenheit) in shadowed areas. The spacesuit also needs to be able to protect astronauts against radiation and external pressure, and provide the power and oxygen needed for up to eight hours of moonwalks.
“We’ve blended engineering, science and art to produce the ultimate garments for future moonwalkers, ensuring that astronauts can perform their tasks and missions in safety and comfort,” explained Russell Ralston, Axiom spacesuit program manager.
According to Axiom, the AxEMU suit is nearing the final development stage. The spacesuit will continue to undergo testing, including crewed underwater tests, integrated tests with the Artemis Lunar Terrain Vehicle prototypes, and will enter the critical design review phase next year.