Awesome Deals: Massive Discounts On Mini LED And OLED TVs For Prime Big Deal Days

Leading brands' on-sale Mini LED and OLED TVs. Image: HotHardware, Amazon/Sony/Samsung/Hisense/Roku

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Top Mini LED TV Deals

Samsung M70H Series 50-Inch 4K Mini LED TV. Image: Samsung



HiSense E7 Cinema Series 65-Inch 4K Mini LED TV. Image: Hisense

Top Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Mini LED TV Deals By Price:

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Top OLED TV Deals

Roku Pro Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV. Image: Roku

Sony Bravia 6 Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV. Image: Sony

Top Amazon Prime Big Deal Days OLED TV Deals By Price:

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are loaded with awesome deals on a wide array of HDTVs of all sizes and price points. Whether you're interested in a modern, mid-range TV featuring Mini LED backlighting or a high-end OLED with near infinite contrast, now is a great time to buy. But don't just take our word for it--check out some of the amazing deals for yourself, below...For just $297.99 USD, theis a great deal. This is a modern, vivid 50" Mini LED TV that should offer significantly better image quality than older LCD HDTVs.If you'd like a Mini LED TV that's great for gamers, theis impressive for only $579.99 USD. While you can get some larger Mini LED sets for slightly less, the HiSense E7 Cinema Series may still be preferable because it offers 144 Hz variable refresh support, and is not limited to the 120 Hz of its contemporaries.Theoffers a full-featured OLED TV experience at nearly half the price of more premium competitors at the same size. Those features include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR support atop an AMD FreeSync Premium-certified 120 Hz VRR OLED panel, making for a great value at this price.Theis a more premium Google TV set, with Gemini AI support, as well as full support for HDMI 2.1 features. While Roku's value is undeniable, higher-end brands like Sony and LG do tend to provide a more premium experience and better build quality.