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Awesome Deals: Massive Discounts On Mini LED And OLED TVs For Prime Big Deal Days

by Chris HarperWednesday, October 07, 2026, 04:44 PM EDT
Leading brands' on-sale Mini LED and OLED TVs.
Leading brands' on-sale Mini LED and OLED TVs. Image: HotHardware, Amazon/Sony/Samsung/Hisense/Roku
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are loaded with awesome deals on a wide array of HDTVs of all sizes and price points. Whether you're interested in a modern, mid-range TV featuring Mini LED backlighting or a high-end OLED with near infinite contrast, now is a great time to buy. But don't just take our word for it--check out some of the amazing deals for yourself, below...

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Top Mini LED TV Deals

Samsung M70H Series 50-Inch 4K Mini LED TV.
Samsung M70H Series 50-Inch 4K Mini LED TV. Image: Samsung

For just $297.99 USD, the Samsung M70H Series 50-Inch 4K Mini LED TV is a great deal. This is a modern, vivid 50" Mini LED TV that should offer significantly better image quality than older LCD HDTVs.

HiSense E7 Cinema Series 65-Inch 4K Mini LED TV.
HiSense E7 Cinema Series 65-Inch 4K Mini LED TV. Image: Hisense
If you'd like a Mini LED TV that's great for gamers, the HiSense E7 Cinema Series 65-Inch 4K Mini LED TV is impressive for only $579.99 USD. While you can get some larger Mini LED sets for slightly less, the HiSense E7 Cinema Series may still be preferable because it offers 144 Hz variable refresh support, and is not limited to the 120 Hz of its contemporaries.

Top Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Mini LED TV Deals By Price:

  1. Samsung M70H Series 50-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($297.99 USD, 9% Off) (Note: 43-inch model available for just $277.99 @ the same link!)
  2. Roku Plus Series 55-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($349.99 USD, 30% Off)
  3. Hisense E7 Cinema Series 50-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($399.99 USD, 43% Off)
  4. TCL QM6K Series 50-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($417.99 USD, 16% Off)
  5. TCL T7 Series 65-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($448.99 USD, 15% Off)
  6. Hisense E7 Cinema Series 55-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($449.99 USD, 40% Off)
  7. TCL QM6K Series 55-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($467.96 USD, 22% Off)
  8. Samsung QN70H Series 43-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($477.99 USD, 13% Off)
  9. Samsung M70H Series 75-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($547.99 USD, 8% Off)
  10. HiSense E7 Cinema Series 65-Inch 4K Mini LED TV ($579.99 USD, 42% Off)

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Top OLED TV Deals

Roku Pro Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV.
Roku Pro Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV. Image: Roku
The Roku Pro Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV offers a full-featured OLED TV experience at nearly half the price of more premium competitors at the same size. Those features include Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR support atop an AMD FreeSync Premium-certified 120 Hz VRR OLED panel, making for a great value at this price.

Sony Bravia 6 Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV.
Sony Bravia 6 Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV. Image: Sony
The Sony Bravia 6 55-Inch 4K OLED TV at $1,098 is a more premium Google TV set, with Gemini AI support, as well as full support for HDMI 2.1 features. While Roku's value is undeniable, higher-end brands like Sony and LG do tend to provide a more premium experience and better build quality.

Top Amazon Prime Big Deal Days OLED TV Deals By Price:

  1. Roku Pro Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV ($699.99 USD, 30% Off)
  2. Samsung S85H Series 48-Inch 4K OLED TV ($797.99 USD, 27% Off)
  3. Roku Pro Series 65-Inch 4K OLED TV ($799.99 USD, 33% Off)
  4. LG OLED evo AI C5 Series 42-Inch 4K OLED TV ($899.99 USD, 10% Off)
  5. Sony Bravia 6 Series 48-Inch 4K OLED TV ($998 USD, 23% Off)
  6. Sony Bravia 6 Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV ($1098 USD, 27% Off)
  7. LG OLED evo AI C6 Series 48-Inch 4K OLED TV ($1099.99 USD, 15% Off)
  8. Samsung S90H Series 55-Inch 4K OLED TV ($1297.99 USD, 19% Off)
  9. Sony Bravia XR8C 77-Inch 4K OLED TV ($1599.99 USD, 36% Off)
Tags:  deals, Amazon, OLED, TVs, mini led
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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