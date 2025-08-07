CATEGORIES
August Planetary Parade: Watch 6 Planets & The Moon Align In Rare Event

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 07, 2025, 10:23 AM EDT
Amateur astronomers (who're you calling amateur?) and casual skywatchers alike are in for a treat this month as the night sky transforms into a pretty busy playground. From a rare six-planet alignment to a dazzling conjunction of our two brightest planetary neighbors, August is jam-packed with must-see events that require little more than a pair of binoculars and a clear view.

Six-Planet Lineup

For many, the main event of the month is a planetary parade. Starting around August 10, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will align in a wide arc across the morning sky. While the alignment won't be perfectly straight, their gathering offers a rare opportunity to view a significant portion of our solar system at once.

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be visible to the naked eye, shining during pre-dawn hours. However, to catch a glimpse of the more distant and fainter Uranus and Neptune, you'll want to grab a good pair of binoculars or a small telescope. The spectacle will be best viewed in the mornings leading up to August 23, as the planets rise higher above the horizon. It probably goes without saying that to get the best view, look for a location with a clear, unobstructed eastern view and minimal light pollution.

Venus and Jupiter

Even if you miss the full planetary parade, the pairing of Jupiter and Venus is a show on its own. As the brightest objects in our sky after the sun and moon, Venus and Jupiter will engage in a close conjunction, appearing to graze each other. This event will be at its closest on the mornings of August 11 and 12. During this time, they will be separated by just about one degree, i.e. less than twice the apparent diameter of the full moon.

For early risers, look to the eastern sky in the hours before sunrise to witness the two planets shining side-by-side, a sight that will arguably be one of the finest planetary pairings of the year. A slim crescent moon will join the duo on the mornings of August 19 and 20, creating a triangular formation in the sky.

Perseids Meteor Shower Washed Out?

August also marks the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower on the nights of August 12 and 13. Usually a major highlight for stargazers, this year’s show will be significantly hampered by a nearly full moon. The bright moonlight will unfortunately wash out all but the brightest meteors, making it a challenging year for viewing. A few dedicated observers may still catch a few bright fireballs, but don’t expect the prolific display the Perseids are famous for.

Photo credit: NASA/Preston Dyches
