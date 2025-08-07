August Planetary Parade: Watch 6 Planets & The Moon Align In Rare Event





Amateur astronomers (who're you calling amateur?) and casual skywatchers alike are in for a treat this month as the night sky transforms into a pretty busy playground. From a rare six-planet alignment to a dazzling conjunction of our two brightest planetary neighbors, August is jam-packed with must-see events that require little more than a pair of binoculars and a clear view.







Six-Planet Lineup

Venus and Jupiter

Perseids Meteor Shower Washed Out?

August also marks the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower on the nights of August 12 and 13. Usually a major highlight for stargazers , this year’s show will be significantly hampered by a nearly full moon. The bright moonlight will unfortunately wash out all but the brightest meteors, making it a challenging year for viewing. A few dedicated observers may still catch a few bright fireballs, but don’t expect the prolific display the Perseids are famous for.





Photo credit: NASA/Preston Dyches