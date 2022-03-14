CATEGORIES
by Tim SweezyMonday, March 14, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT

Audi Is Turning Its Vehicles Into Rolling VR Experiences With Holoride In-Vehicle Tech

Audi is bringing the metaverse to the automotive industry with the first ever virtual-reality entertainment from Holoride. Audi owners will be able to take advantage of this new technology beginning in June of this year.

Kids nowadays will probably never know the feeling of being utterly bored on a long trip. They have so many electronic gadgets to occupy their time, that they hardly ever have to truly experience a long and drawn out road trip. And now, Audi is introducing yet another technology for kids to partake in while in the backseat of the family car, and adults too if they are so fortunate.

This past Saturday, Audi announced it would be supporting Holoride's in-car VR technology this coming Summer in select Audi vehicles. The new technology will merge virtual-reality content with driving movements in real time (caution to those who may suffer from sea sickness).

Passengers in the backseat can immerse themselves in games, films and interactive content. While the passenger is consuming their VR content, the content will adapt to the driving movements of the vehicle in real time. For example, if the car is taking a right turn, the spaceship that they are flying in the imaginary world will also fly to the right. If the driver pushes the gas pedal down and accelerates the car, the spaceship increases speed as well.

This new technology is known as "Elastic Content", and was established by the Munich-based startup Holoride. It is content that "adapts to driving movements, journey time and driving route." The end result is an immersive experience attached to a "previously unknown level of quality".

This new experience will be made available in June of this year for select Audi owners. Select models will begin rolling off the production line in June that will include the third generation modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3) and the latest software cluster that will be Holoride capable. The Audi models that will include this new technology includes: Audi A4-A8, Audi Q5, Q8, Audi E-tron and Audi E-tron GT Quattro.

While Holoride may have been born from Audi, it is not bound to the car company. This means the technology could make its way to other car manufacturers in the near future. So, if you are wanting to partake in the metaverse while someone drives you around town in this unique way (or occupy those backseat drivers), you will more than likely not be constrained to just Audi for long.
