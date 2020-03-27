AT&T Chases T-Mobile With $15 Prepaid Wireless Plan And More





T-Mobile made headlines earlier this week for its $15/month T-Mobile Connect plan, which gives customers 2GB of 5G data per month along with unlimited calling and texting. However, the plan came with a serious drawback in that after you exhaust your 2GB allowance, data is shutoff for the remainder of your billing cycle.

AT&T is getting in on the action two with a prepaid plan that also costs just $15 per month for 2GB of data with unlimited talk and text. Unlike T-Mobile's offering, however, this doesn't appear to include 5G data. AT&T says that this offer will only be available for a limited time, and can be accessed by signing up at att.com/prepaid.

In related news, AT&T says the its customers that are currently on capped data plans will be given an extra 10GB/month of data for the next two billing cycles (60 days). This is obviously in response to the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak and covers postpaid (including Unlimited Plus), prepaid plans, and mobile hotspot usage. The only caveat is that you have to sign-up before April 26th.

Not surprisingly, the new $15/month 2GB plan is excluded from the 10GB/month bonus offer. We should also note that AT&T's MVNO, Cricket, is also mirroring the $15 plan and 10GB bonus offer for its customers.

It's good to see all of these wireless carriers and ISPs adjusting their overage policies and providing additional data for customers during this time of national crisis. However, it will be interesting to see if companies will go back to their old ways of punishing customers for blowing past their given data caps.