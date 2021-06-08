AT&T 5G And Fiber Customers Now Eligible For Sweet Stadia Pro Freebie, Hardware Deals





The U.S. wireless industry is swiftly moving to 5G technology via sub-6GHz bands and [less prevalently with] mmWave. With AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile doing their best to court customers with enticing promotions, the former is upping the stakes via a partnership with Google

AT&T announced today that its 5G wireless and home fiber customers will now be given a six-month subscription to Google's Stadia Pro game streaming service. AT&T is, of course, limiting the Stadia Pro offer to 5G and fiber customers because it feels that they offer the best possible performance to enjoy gaming streaming either at home or on the go with a mobile device.

According to the company, after the first six months are over, you will be automatically billed at the standard $9.99/month rate unless you cancel. So, if you aren't too keen on Stadia Pro after trying it out during the trial period, be sure to be quick on the trigger with the cancelation button lest you find "surprise" charges on your bill months down the road.





If that weren't enough, the partnership would also net customers a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra bundle for just $19.99. The Stadia Controller alone costs $69 at the Google Store.

"Through our exclusive offer with AT&T, you'll also receive a free trial of our subscription service, Stadia Pro, which gives you a regular cadence of free games and higher resolution streaming," said Jack Buser, Head of Games for Google Stadia. "We're excited to collaborate with the incredible team at AT&T on this opportunity and look forward to even more gamers experiencing Stadia."

Everyone can jump in on this deal, which is excellent for a change. According to AT&T, both new and existing 5G wireless subscribers can join in on the action. As for fiber customers, new and existing customers on the 300Mbps, 500Mbps, and 1Gbps plans are eligible. The offer starts tomorrow, June 9th, and will last for an unspecified period.