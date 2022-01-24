AT&T Rolls Out 2Gbps And Blazing Fast 5Gbps Fiber Broadband Service, Are They Worth It?





Goose had a need, a need for speed. So did Maverick. If you do as well, AT&T will happily supply you with up to 5Gbps of delightfully fast fiber broadband internet service, though obviously there are some caveats. The fastest speed tier in AT&T's home internet stable doesn't come cheap, and you have to live in a select area where it is offered.





AT&T is also rolling out a 2Gbps service as it continues to expand its fiber offerings with new multi-gig tiers. According to AT&T, almost 5.2 million customers in parts of more than 70 metro areas, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, can subscribe to its new 2Gbps and 5Gbps plans. By the end of the year, AT&T anticipates expanding its fiber footprint further, and expects to cover 30 million customers by the end of 2025.





These are symmetrical speeds, by the way, meaning 2Gbps or 5Gbps (depending on your plan) both upstream and downstream. But like most high-end things, there is premium pricing attached—the 2Gbps plan runs $110 per month plus taxes (or $225/month for businesses) while the 5Gbps plan costs $180 per month plus taxes (and $393/month for businesses).





While not for the budget buyer, AT&T notes that its 5Gbps plan is cheaper "a cable competitors 3Gbps plan." That's in reference to Comcast and its 3Gbps plan, which costs $299.95 per month.





Alongside the new speed tiers, AT&T says it is rolling out straightforward pricing across its fiber portfolio. That means new customers can sign up no equipment fees or annual contract, and no data cap. Additionally, the sign-up rate is good for at least 12 months. Other perks include AT&T's ActiveArmor internet security package, next-gen Wi-Fi, and HBO Max at no extra cost.





AT&T can now (and does) bill itself as the fastest major internet provider with these new speed tiers, at least for the time being. It will be interesting to see of competitors like Comcast and Spectrum respond with faster services in the not-too-distant future as well.





As for AT&T's other fiber speed tiers, it also offers 1Gbps for $80/month, 500Mbps for $65/month, and 300Mbps for $55/month.

