CATEGORIES
home News

Atomic Stealer Malware Is Using A Devious Ploy To Infect Mac Systems

by Alan VelascoMonday, November 27, 2023, 11:56 AM EDT
mac atomic stealer hero
A malware campaign originally targeting Microsoft Windows that began in July of this year is now taking aim at Apple’s macOS. Cybersecurity Researcher Ankit Anubhav shared on the Infosec Exchange instance on Mastodon that it got an update that will now push a DMG file payload when it detects an Apple user browsing with Safari.

This malware campaign, dubbed ClearFake, involves a threat actor placing malicious JavaScript code on compromised websites. A user will see a prompt telling them that their web browser is in need of an update and will display a download button, which will download the malware to the user’s system. A user would then run the program believing they were installing a legitimate software update.

Mac users are being infected with Atomic Stealer, also known as AMOS. It’s a popular piece of malware used by threat actors looking to steal files and passwords from victims running macOS. Malware Bytes states that “With a growing list of compromised sites at their disposal, the threat actors are able to reach out a wider audience, stealing credentials and files of interest that can be monetized immediately or repurposed for additional attacks.”

mac atomic stealer body

This new twist comes from an earlier update to the campaign where the malicious code would be delivered using Binance’s Smart Chain contracts. According to Guardio Labs, “This is what we see here in this attack — malicious code is hosted and served in a manner that can’t be blocked. Unlike hosting it on a Cloudflare Worker service as was mitigated on the earlier variant. Truly, it is a double-edged sword in decentralized tech.” This technique is referred to as ““EtherHiding.”

Unfortunately, this campaign is becoming more complex and targeting more systems, so users of both Windows and macOS need to be more alert of where they’re getting software downloads.
Tags:  Apple, Malware, security, Mac
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment