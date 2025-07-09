Atomic MacOS Stealer Evolves With Backdoor For Persistent Attacks On Macs
The newly added capabilities to the macOS stealer allow hackers to create a pathway into a victim's system without a password. However, the main danger here is that the backdoor is persistent. Hackers can use the same pathway to access victims' computers, exfiltrate data, deploy additional payloads, and compromise victims' accounts.
Two known cases of its latest backdoor being deployed have been recorded. And from these attacks, it has been observed that the malware is now being distributed by hackers operating websites that promise to offer people free versions of paid software. This juicy enticement usually leads victims to download a malicious DMG file that looks like an installer. After installation, attackers could execute malicious code designed to help them commit various atrocities on the victim's computer.
We recently reported that hackers target MacBooks by deep-faking company executives in sophisticated cyberattacks. Several macOS malware straings have also been reported to evolve with new variants that boast improved stealth capabilities. With all these reports and the one here, it's a no-brainer that every Mac user should jettison the idea that MacBooks are impervious to malware.
Mac owners are therefore encouraged to gain a deeper understanding of various social engineering tactics that could be deployed to infect systems, including this one. It's also important to avoid downloading so-called cracked software, as your attempt to exploit a software company can expose you to even greater exploitation from hackers. You might also consider using a robust, updated anti-malware program to protect your MacBook.