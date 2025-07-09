CATEGORIES
Atomic MacOS Stealer Evolves With Backdoor For Persistent Attacks On Macs

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, July 09, 2025, 11:25 AM EDT
hero backdoor macos malware evolve data stealer
Since last year, Atomic Stealer has been on the rampage, gaining notoriety as a formidable weapon for exfiltrating sensitive data from MacBook users. A recent report has revealed that this info stealer has evolved into an even more dangerous and sophisticated malware. Cybercriminals can now use it to create a persistent backdoor on macOS. Security researchers say it has evolved to a stage where it can compromise every part of macOS, giving hackers full, unlimited control over the victims' computers.

The newly added capabilities to the macOS stealer allow hackers to create a pathway into a victim's system without a password. However, the main danger here is that the backdoor is persistent. Hackers can use the same pathway to access victims' computers, exfiltrate data, deploy additional payloads, and compromise victims' accounts.

Two known cases of its latest backdoor being deployed have been recorded. And from these attacks, it has been observed that the malware is now being distributed by hackers operating websites that promise to offer people free versions of paid software. This juicy enticement usually leads victims to download a malicious DMG file that looks like an installer. After installation, attackers could execute malicious code designed to help them commit various atrocities on the victim's computer.

body backdoor macos malware evolve data stealer

We recently reported that hackers target MacBooks by deep-faking company executives in sophisticated cyberattacks. Several macOS malware straings have also been reported to evolve with new variants that boast improved stealth capabilities. With all these reports and the one here, it's a no-brainer that every Mac user should jettison the idea that MacBooks are impervious to malware.

Mac owners are therefore encouraged to gain a deeper understanding of various social engineering tactics that could be deployed to infect systems, including this one. It's also important to avoid downloading so-called cracked software, as your attempt to exploit a software company can expose you to even greater exploitation from hackers. You might also consider using a robust, updated anti-malware program to protect your MacBook.
Tags:  Malware, security, macos
