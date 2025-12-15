ASUS Zenbook Duo Panther Laptop Teaser Hints At Dual Battery Design





Ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month, ASUS is giving a sneak peek at what to expect, which includes a "new chapter" for its innovative Zenbook Duo laptop. Already a unique laptop among a crowded field, a short teaser clip posted to X suggests that the next-generation model will sport dual battery slabs.





There's not a lot of information to be gleaned from the 22-second animation. However, ASUS does tout, "Next level power that lasts" while showing what looks like two lithium-ion battery packs housed in separate parts of the chassis. If that is indeed the case—and it appears to be—then ASUS could theoretically double the battery life, or more.





Here's a look at the teaser...

A new chapter is unfolding. Are you ready to witness the future of #ASUS Zenbook DUO?



Witness the #AlwaysIncredible reveal on January 6, 9.00 a.m. (PST) during our ASUS #CES2026 Livestream.



Visit our CES event site! 👉 https://t.co/xJbeu2uDdC pic.twitter.com/yfp2gbAyKm — ASUS (@ASUS) December 12, 2025





The next-generation refresh of the Zenbook Duo will almost assuredly wrangle Intel's upcoming Panther Lake lineup, otherwise known as the Core Ultra 300 series. Assuming that's also the case (yes, we're making multiple assumptions), then the combination of Intel's next-generation CPU architecture with an extra battery pack could level up battery life in a big way.







