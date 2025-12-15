ASUS Zenbook Duo Panther Laptop Teaser Hints At Dual Battery Design

Ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month, ASUS is giving a sneak peek at what to expect, which includes a "new chapter" for its innovative Zenbook Duo laptop. Already a unique laptop among a crowded field, a short teaser clip posted to X suggests that the next-generation model will sport dual battery slabs.
There's not a lot of information to be gleaned from the 22-second animation. However, ASUS does tout, "Next level power that lasts" while showing what looks like two lithium-ion battery packs housed in separate parts of the chassis. If that is indeed the case—and it appears to be—then ASUS could theoretically double the battery life, or more.
Here's a look at the teaser...
The next-generation refresh of the Zenbook Duo will almost assuredly wrangle Intel's upcoming Panther Lake
lineup, otherwise known as the Core Ultra 300 series. Assuming that's also the case (yes, we're making multiple assumptions), then the combination of Intel's next-generation CPU architecture with an extra battery pack could level up battery life in a big way.
This has added importance in the x86 landscape with Arm-based solutions becoming great in number. This is largely thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X
and Snapdragon X2
push into the Windows ecosystem, as well as Apple's continued evolution of its in-house M-series chips for its various Mac products, the latest of which is the M5 built on 3nm tech
.
As a point of reference, the latest iteration of the Zenbook Duo features dual 14-inch OLED displays with a 3K resolution (2800x1800), 120Hz refresh rate, and touch support. It's powered by a Core Ultra 9 285H processor (16C/16T, up to 5.4GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, 1TB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, and 75Whr battery rated to deliver over 13 hours of video playback in single-screen mode, and up to 10.5 hours in dual-screen mode. It's currently on sale for $1,692.99 at Best Buy ($107 off MSRP)
.