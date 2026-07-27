ASUS Zenbook 14 Air Brings Zen 5 Ryzen AI CPUs To An Ultra-Thin OLED Laptop





ASUS is expanding its ultra-thin laptop lineup with a new AMD-powered variant of the Zenbook 14 Air, packing high-end Ryzen AI silicon based on Zen 5 and a vibrant OLED panel into a sleek and slim chassis. Following our time testing the Intel-based Zenbook S 14 earlier, this latest iteration shifts to AMD’s Ryzen AI 400 series chips in an ultraportable design capable of on-device AI workloads.





The Zenbook 14 Air features a razor-thin 11mm (0.47 inches) profile and weighs just 1.19 kg (2.62 pounds). ASUS did not skimp on build quality, though. The chassis is crafted from the company's proprietary "Ceraluminum," a hybrid ceramic-aluminum material that purportedly offers scratch resistance and structural rigidity without adding bulk. It's the same material ASUS used on its Snadragon X2 Elite Extreme-powered Zenbook A16





Featuring a 14-inch ASUS Lumina OLED panel, the Zenbook 14 Air's display boasts a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.





Pop the hood and you'll find an AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 or Ryzen AI 9 465 processor, both of which are Gorgon Point chips that mix Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores. The latter is the burlier of the two with four Zen 5 and six Zen 5c cores, 10 threads, up to a 5GHz clock speed, 10MB L2 + 28MB L3 cache, and Radeon 880M graphics with a dozen cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz.





Meanwhile, the Ryzen AI 7 445 features two Zen 5 and four Zen 5c cores, up to a 4.6GHz clock speed, 6MB L2 + 8MB L3 cache, and Radeon 840M graphics with four cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz.





Both chips also wield an onboard NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS. However, the Ryzen AI 9 465's beefier GPU boosts the chip's overall TOPS to 73, compared to 53 TOPS for the Ryzen AI 7 445.













Other key specs include up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD). For connectivity, a full complement of I/O ports are on tap, including dual USB4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Wi-Fi 7 and Dolby Atmos are also part of the package.





Outside of the display and Ryzen AI muscle, one of the standouts of the Zenbook 14 Air's engineering is that ASUS managed to cram a 77Wh battery into the 11mm frame. ASUS rates the laptop for up to 25 hours of local video playback under light testing conditions, supported by fast USB-C charging that can top up the battery from 0% to 60% in roughly 49 minutes.



