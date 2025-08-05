ASUS Puts Wi-Fi 7 In Your Travel Bag With Its Pocket-Sized RT-BE58 Go Router





ASUS is making a high-speed pitch to road warriors with its new RT-BE58 Go, a compact Wi-Fi 7 wireless router that is small enough to fit into a backpack's side pocket, or even your own pants pocket. The mini Wi-Fi 7 router, if you will, is the same one that racked up a 2025 CES Innovation award as well as 2025 Red Dot Product Design honors. It's an entirely different animal compared to ASUS ROG's Strix GS-BE18000 Wi-Fi 7 gaming router that we wrote about in June.





The general idea behind the RT-BE58 Go is that it's adaptable to several different scenarios, like turbocharging a camp site with the ability to connect up to more than 150 devices, or providing "triple-level protection" when on the road. ASUS also suggests that it's a good option for cramped living spaces, like a college dorm room or a small apartment.









"The ASUS RT-BE58 Go offers three modes of connectivity that adapt to travel, office environments, and small living areas. Along with standard wireless mode, a 5G/4G USB tethering mode enables plug-and-play mobile internet, and a public WiFi (WISP) mode creates a secure private hotspot, keeping devices protected even when connected to open networks," ASUS explains.





Though it's a Wi-Fi 7 model, it's only a dual-band solution, meaning you miss out on the benefits of the 6GHz band. That said, it's rated to deliver fast speeds on its 2.4GHz (up to 688Mbps) and 5GHz (up to 2,882Mbps) bands. It also features a 2.5Gpbs WAN port, 1Gbps LAN port, a USB-A port for mobile tethering, and a USB-C port for 18W power delivery to juice up your other mobile devices.









Two external antennas help with signal strength and fold down for a more travel-friendly orientation. According to ASUS, the RT-58BE Go covers up to 1,800 square feet. It also features a one-touch function switch to change between different network settings.





"The feature-packed RT-BE58 Go mini router can also be integrated into an existing home network using ASUS AiMesh technology, which extends coverage under a single network name throughout a location and pairs with any ASUS AiMesh extendable router," ASUS adds



