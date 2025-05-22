CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG Unveils 7-In-1 Bulwark Dock & 100W Gaming Charger For Mobile Bliss

by Zak KillianThursday, May 22, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Let's talk about gaming handhelds, dear reader. Actually, first, let's introduce this product: the ASUS ROG Bulwark, shown at Computex 2025, which is a dock primarily (but not exclusively!) for those very same handhelds. It connects to a compatible device with USB 10Gbps, supplying up to 100W of power, and then provides all kinds of extra connectivity to turn your device into something approximating a NUC or similar mini-PC.

ally on bulwark
The intended use case for the ROG Bulwark. Congratulations, you've got a Ryzen Z1 Extreme NUC now.

Back to handhelds. What exactly is a "gaming handheld"? Once upon a time, it might have meant a Game Boy Advance or PlayStation Portable. These days, when people say "gaming handheld," they're usually talking about something like ASUS' own ROG Ally, or Valve's Steam Deck. There's a whole market of these things now, although it's worth pointing out that the modern gaming handheld market was pioneered by GamePad Digital and the GPD Win.

90 degree angle cable
The small 90-degree angle cord is included.

These devices are PCs. There's no "PC-like" or "similar to" here; they're just PCs. They run standard UEFI, they boot to regular old Windows or Linux, or whatever x86-64 operating system you put on them. The primary limitation in using them like you would use any other PC is I/O related; they usually don't have keyboards (although Ayaneo makes one that does.) With a dock, though, there's nothing preventing you from using a PC gaming handheld like any other mini-PC. Many news posts on this very website were written on a ROG Ally.

rog bulwark 3views
Three views of the ROG Bulwark, showing that the stand can close flat.

So, the ROG Bulwark offers a very convenient way to stand up your handheld (or your smartphone, since most of them can use one of these now, too) and use it as a PC. It offers 3.5mm audio, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 supporting 4K output at 144 Hz, three USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C power port that accepts up to 140W of input power and will pass through up to 100W for charging the connected machine.

100w charger dock
The Bulwark pairs well with 100W chargers like the ROG 100W Gaming Charger Dock.

ASUS already offered a couple of different docks under the ROG branding, including the ROG 100W Gaming Charger Dock pictured above that offers USB and HDMI in addition to charging. The ROG Bulwark is a little different, in that it's primarily a dock, and doesn't include a charger—although it does include the little 90-degree USB Type-C cable pictured a couple of images up. ASUS hasn't told us how much this product will cost, but honestly if it started bundling these things with the next-generation Ally the gesture wouldn't go amiss.
