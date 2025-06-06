ASUS Unveils Prime AP202 Case For Slick Micro ATX Gaming Builds







ASUS has officially announced its latest PC chassis design , the Prime AP202 micro-ATX computer case. This new offering boasts superior thermal performance along with modern aesthetics—such as a one-piece "panoramic window" that curves around the corner of the case plus a slot-shaped vent for enhanced GPU cooling—to create a showcase for high-performance components.











Apparently the Prime AP202 was engineered from the ground up to address the growing demand for smaller form factor PCs without compromising on cooling efficiency or visual appeal. At its core lies a rather unique panoramic window made from curved tempered glass, providing an unobstructed view of the innards. ASUS believes that this design choice not only elevates the overall look of the build but also allows enthusiasts to proudly display their hardware.













One of the most notable features on the Prime AP202 is its unique cooling solution. The case incorporates a slot-shaped vent strategically positioned (that, like the window, also curves around the corner) to enhance the cooling of the graphics card.







Despite its micro-ATX footprint, the Prime AP202 boasts impressive compatibility with a wide range of hardware. Builders will appreciate the generous support for 360mm radiators, enabling advanced liquid cooling setups for maximum thermal dissipation. Furthermore, the case accommodates graphics cards up to 420mm in length, which is more than ample for the largest GeForce RTX 5090 and 4090 GPUs. Power supply units up to 200mm long can also be comfortably installed as well.





Users can manage the lighting and fan effects via the ASUS Armoury Crate app . This software provides control over the ARGB lighting, allowing users to synchronize effects and visual themes across their ASUS ecosystem.













For those who prefer a clean, minimalist build, a base version without pre-installed fans is available. However, for users seeking to add a more vibrant touch to their system, an ARGB model comes equipped with three MR120 ARGB fans. Both versions feature a customizable LED light band.



