ASUS Releases A Slick 27-Inch 4K ZenScreen Smart Monitor With Google TV





Following an initial unveiling at Computex earlier this year, ASUS has released its ZenScreen Smart MS27UC, which if the somewhat clunky name doesn't give away, is the company's first ever Google TV -powered smart monitor. That basically means no dedicated PC is required for basic chores like browsing the web or to log into a Google account to access documents on Google Workspace, though you certainly can connect a PC to it.













If that's your goal, around back you'll find DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 inputs (one each). There's also a built-in USB hub with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports for connecting thinks like a mouse and keyboard, as well as a USB-C port (DP Alt Mode with 90W power deliver) and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A pair of 5W speakers powered by Harman Kardon round out the built-in amenities.





The display itself is built around a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K resolution (3840x2160), 60Hz refresh rate, 5m gray to gray (GtG) response time, 350 nits brightness (typical), and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. Additionally, the ZenScreen is DisplayHDR 400 certified, which indicates that the peak brightness is at least 400 nits.













It's not exactly built for PC gaming, given the lack of a high refresh rate or things like FreeSync or G-SYNC support. But it does offer decent specs for a workhorse display, with some unique perks such as "special acoustic fabric" and a storage compartment on the back.





Google TV is the big selling point here, though, with access to a bevy of apps.





"With Google TV, users can get curated recommendations and use Google’s powerful search to find thousands of movies and shows across 10,000+ apps. They can use their voice to find shows, play music, control smart home devices, and more. Plus, with personalized watchlists and profiles, everyone’s experience is customized for them," ASUS says.













ASUS is also flaunting support for multiple accounts, which it touts as an advantage over smart monitor rivals from "Brand S" (Samsung) and "Brand L" (LG). There's also a nifty multi-control feature that allows users to control PCs, laptops, and a mobile phone from a single Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.







"The Multi-view function offers split-screen multitasking for users to view and interact with content from two sources simultaneously on ZenScreen Smart MS27UC," ASUS says

You can find the ASUS ZenScreen MS27UC for $449 on Amazon.