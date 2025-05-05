CATEGORIES
ASUS TUF Gaming T500 PC Goes Hybrid With A Laptop CPU And Desktop RTX GPU

by Paul LillyMonday, May 05, 2025, 10:14 AM EDT
ASUS TUF Gaming T500 desktop (render) on a pedestal in what looks like the cargo bay of a spaceship.
Well, here is something you don't see every day—ASUS has unveiled a compact gaming PC that mates a mobile Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor based on Raptor Lake with a full-fledged desktop graphics card based on NVIDIA's latest-generation Blackwell architecture. In doing so, it's fair to consider the new ASUS TUF Gaming T500 a hybrid desktop.

To be clear, ASUS isn't pitching this as a hybrid system, but the shoe certainly fits. The brains of the operation is either a Core i7-13620H (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) or Core i5-13420H (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) processor, both of which are mobile chips primarily found in laptops, though we've also seen them as options in mini desktops like Lenovo's ThinkCentre 50q Gen 4 Tiny.

The graphics muscle, on the other hand, is a traditional desktop graphics card, and specifically the recently-launched NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. And yes, according to the tech specs on the system's product page, it's the version with 16GB of GDDR7 memory (like the one we reviewed), not the 8GB variant.

Why go the hybrid route instead of using a desktop CPU? It likely has to do with thermal management in what's essentially a small form factor (SFF) gaming PC.

Cool air blowing through the ASUS TUF Gaming T500 PC.

"With a compact chassis that features classic TUF Gaming style, T500 is an excellent fit in bedrooms and dorm rooms anywhere," ASUS explains in a press release.

It's an interesting combination, and it's further bolstered by two SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory, two M.2 slots with ASUS equipping the system with up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage), onboard Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 7.1-channel audio, and a 500W TFX power supply that is 80+ Platinum certified.

We'd like to see at least Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity at this stage, if not Wi-Fi 7. The rest of the I/O looks decent, though. Front I/O consists of two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a combo audio jack.

Around back, users will find two HDMI output (2.1 and 1.4), a DisplayPort 1.4 output, 1Gbps LAN port with LED indicator, two USB 2.0 ports, and three audio jacks.

ASUS TUF Gaming T500 PC next to a monitor.

The overall design, meanwhile, is inspired by mecha anime with "bold lines and futuristic elements." It also has a clear side panel (buyers can opt for a meta side panel instead) and various LED lighting.

ASUS has the TUF Gaming T500 listing in its estore as starting at $1,299.99. It's not yet available, though there's a 'Notify me' button if you want to be pinged when it's in stock.
