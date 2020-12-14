ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Laptop Leaks With Burly Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 CPU And RTX 3060





AMD launched its Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 desktop CPU family back in early November to great acclaim. Performance across the board was off the charts, which has of course led to incredible demand, making it nearly impossible to find a processor in stock. The next big Zen 3 launch from AMD will be with the Ryzen 5000 mobile processor family , which will likely arrive in early 2021.

ASUS will be among the many OEMs that will adopt the new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors in its TUF Gaming laptops. In this case, Expert.de had a product listing for the TUF Gaming A17 (FA706QM), which is a 17-inch gaming laptop, and it spilled out the beans on its specifications. Under the hood, you'll find a Ryzen 7 5800U processor (8 cores/16 threads), which has a 3.0GHz base clock and a 4.3GHz boost clock. The processor is paired with 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory.





The next important piece to this laptop puzzle is the inclusion of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GPU, which includes 6GB of GDDR6 memory. We're not used to seeing high-end Ryzen mobile CPUs paired with high-powered GeForce RTX hardware, but that is changing with Ryzen 5000. With the Ryzen 4000 processors, we typically saw pairings with the lower-end GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Ti.





The GeForce RTX 3060 is powering a 17.3-inch display with a FHD (1920x1080) resolution. The panel has a refresh rate of 144Hz, but it only has a typical brightness rating of 250 nits. The refresh rate is the only real high point here, as the other specs include a 62.5 percent coverage of the sRGB and 47.34 percent of the Adobe color space. You'll also get a contrast ratio of just 800:1. Other items of note include 512GB SSD, a 90WHr battery, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Windows 10 Home.

AMD hasn't given us any indication as to when its Ryzen 5000 mobile processors will launch, but we're placing bets on CES 2021, which is just a few weeks away. For those that have been keeping up with COVID-19 related changes in the tech industry, CES 2021 will be a digital-only affair.