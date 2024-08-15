CATEGORIES
ASUS Teases Ultimate Radeon GPU For Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 Fans

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, August 15, 2024, 09:35 AM EDT
While we await new GPU releases for next generation products from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, ASUS has something cool to reveal. For fans looking forward to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, ASUS has a special graphics card in store. While this new limited-edition GPU will be part of an exclusive giveaway, everyone can partake in a new game promotion for the next three months.

AMD has a new bundle together with ASUS products for those who buy a new Radeon RX 7000 series GPU or Ryzen 7000 series CPU. This is a two-game bundle that gives you Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening as a bonus. 

ASUS plans to display this limited edition graphics card at the ROG booth in the AMD Hall during Gamescom 2024. 

ASUS teases the limited edition Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II GPU

This new promotion for the ASUS Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Experience will be available worldwide. It will start on August 9th and run until October 5th 2024, with a redemption deadline of November 2nd 2024. The list of eligible products covers ASUS Radeon RX GPUs such a the RX 7900 XTX from TUF and various others from the Dual Gaming lineup. 

AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs such a the Ryzen 7 7800X3D are also eligible. Note that newly release Ryzen 9000 CPUs are not a part of this promotion, nor are older 5000 series products. 


While we do not yet have a full visual on the limited edition GPU, it should be impressive visually. This is historically true, as the previous special edition GPUs such as the Starfield Radeon RX 7900 XTX was gorgeous. ASUS has worked with AMD and Focus Entertainment in order to make this new themed GPU possible, which will be revealed in full on August 20th, 2024 at Gamescom. 
