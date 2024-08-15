ASUS Teases Ultimate Radeon GPU For Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2 Fans

While we await new GPU releases for next generation products from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, ASUS has something cool to reveal. For fans looking forward to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, ASUS has a special graphics card in store. While this new limited-edition GPU will be part of an exclusive giveaway, everyone can partake in a new game promotion for the next three months.
AMD has a new bundle together with ASUS products for those who buy a new Radeon RX 7000 series GPU or Ryzen 7000 series CPU. This is a two-game bundle that gives you Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening as a bonus.
ASUS plans to display this limited edition graphics card at the ROG booth in the AMD Hall during Gamescom 2024.