ASUS Unveils Its First Snapdragon Laptop With An OLED Display And A Cool AI Trick
This week has already seen a flood of new AI PCs being announced by various companies, and ASUS is right in the mix of it all with its upcoming Vivobook S 15. The new Vivobook will come packed with the Snapdragon X Elite processor, and will be ASUS’s first Copilot+ PC.
The 15.6-inch Vivobook S 15 was announced during the company’s online-only Next Level AI Incredible launch event. The new addition to the AI PC era will come with Windows AI features, and a collection of exclusive ASUS AI apps that will aim to improve the user’s work and play.
“As ASUS embarks on this journey, marked by the launch of our first AI PC, we stand at the beginning of a new era of personal computing.” ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu remarked. “The launch of our first Copilot+ PC powered by Snapdragon X Elite is an important milestone for us, and we believe that these devices are the future of consumer PCs and will drastically change the way we will work, study, create, and play.”
The Vivobook S 15 will be offered in storage options of up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and with memory configurations up to 32GB of 8448 MHz LPDDR5X RAM. The Snapdragon X Elite will also come with the same 45 TOPS Neural engine as other AI PCs announced this week.
In terms of display, the Vivobook S 15 will sport a 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display. It will also house Harman Kardon-certified audio, all encased in a 14.7mm-thin, 1.42kg-light body. ASUS also adds that it will have up to 18 hours of battery performance as a result of the custom integrated Qualcomm Oryon CPU.
The Vivobook S 15 will have plenty of ports to utilize while on the go as well. It has two USB4 ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40Gbps data transfers, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack.
When it comes to AI-powered enhancements, the included Windows Studio Effects and an ASUS AiSense IR camera have a few tricks up their sleeve. One feature will be presence-detection, which will allow the camera to enable Adaptive Dimming. This will dim the screen when the user looks away. Adaptive Lock will automatically lock the laptop when the user moves away and unlock it when the user returns. Also included will be the company’s exclusive AI app, StoryCube. This app will help manage all digital assets, using AI assistance to sort, edit, manage, and export captured RAW files.
The ASUS Vivobook S 15 is available for preorder at a starting price of $1,299.99.