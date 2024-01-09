ASUS ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptops Get A Spiffy OLED Makeover With New AMD And Intel CPUs







When we reviewed the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 last summer, we came away impressed with the premium laptop's combination of a sleek design and powerful hardware options, which for our test unit consisted of a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, Radeon RX 6800S GPU, and 32GB of DDR5 memory. For 2024, however, ASUS has "completed redesigned" both the ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16.





One of the standout features of the retooled ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 is the introduction of "color-accurate" OLED panels, with G-Sync compatibility to boot. These are the first ROG OLED laptops with what ASUS calls its ROG Nebula Display. What that translates to is DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, Dolby Vision support, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and a Delta E accuracy of less than 1, and a 0.2ms response time.





Other display specs vary slightly between the AMD-powered ROG Zephyrus G14, which boasts a 14-inch OLED panel with a 3K (2880x1880) resolution and 120Hz refresh ration, and the Intel-powered ROG Zephyrus G16 with its 16-inch display touting a 2.5K (2560x1600) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.















Beyond the display upgrade, both models feature a redesigned all-aluminum CNC-machined chassis, an edge-to-edge keyboard, 25% bigger speakers that ASUS says are 47% louder than the previous-generation models, bigger keycaps, and a more expansive touchpad.





Regarding the internal hardware, the G14 employs AMD's latest Ryzen 8000 series processors (up to 8C/16 with Ryzen AI), NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory (soldered), up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 1x USB4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 73Whr battery.





The G16, meanwhile, sits pretty with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (also with AI smarts), a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU (115W max TGP), up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, up to 4TB (2TB + 2GB) of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, the same assortment of ports and wireless connectivity, and a more capacious 90Whr battery.





Both laptops measure 0.59 to 0.69 inches at the waistline and weight a touch over 4 pounds. They also come in white and black color options, both with a tasteful LED light bar on the lid.



