ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Gets Listed On Amazon Early Revealing US Release Date





An eager beaver on Amazon's web team flipped the switch on a retail listing for the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld weeks before it is scheduled to release. We know it went live weeks early because in the short time that the listing was up, the planned release date was visible for all to see. Assuming the premature listing's information was accurate, the ROG Xbox Ally will release in the United States on October 16, 2025.





We presume the same release schedule applies to the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X. Both versions of the upcoming handheld are official, with ASUS and Microsoft having previously announced the collaboration on an Xbox-themed version of the ROG Ally. However, they've been coy in regards to releasing timing and price points.





The only official information regarding a retail release is that it will happen sometime this holiday season. ASUS and Microsoft confirmed that both consoles will initially be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with more markets to follow.





Additionally, Microsoft said it will accept preorders ahead of the retail launch. Those have not yet opened up, though you can sign up to be notified when preorders are live.





Unofficially, there has been at least one price leak for the upcoming handhelds . Last month, leaker billbil-kun (@billbil_kun on X) told Dealabs that both handhelds will be showcased (and playable) at Gamescom, at which point preorders will purportedly open up. Claimed pricing is €899 for the ROG Xbox Ally X and €599 for the ROG Xbox Ally (non-X model).





Pricing doesn't always neatly convert from one territory to another, but as points of reference, those figures are equivalent to around $1,051 (ROG Xbox Ally X) and $700 (ROG Xbox Ally) in U.S. currency.





Officially, the ROG Xbox Ally X features a new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with the same specs as the Ryzen Z2 Extreme (8C/16T, 16 GPU cores, LPDDR5X-8000 memory support), but with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) added to the mix with up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads.





It also features 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, a 1TB M.2 2280 solid state drive (SSD), an 80Wh battery, and wired connectivity that consists of 1x USB4 (DisplayPort 2.1 / Thunderbolt 4 / Power Delivery 3.0), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 2.1, Power Delivery 3.0), a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.





The regular ROG Xbox Ally sports an also-new Ryzen Z2 A processor, which is a 4-core/8-thread chip based on Zen 2, along with eight GPU cores and LPDDR5-6400 memory support. It also wields 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory, a 512GB M.2 2280 SSD, a 60Wh battery, and wired connectivity consisting of two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0), a micro SD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It essentially trades the USB4 port on the ROG Xbox Ally X for a second USB 3.2 Gen 2 port.

the Xbox Ally has appeared on Amazon, but no price or release date info. I'd expect info on both at Gamescom next week. While euro pricing has leaked it's the USD pricing that's key for this device https://t.co/RRDVTU22mF pic.twitter.com/X5kDQXUcVs — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 13, 2025

We'll have to wait and see if the early Amazon listing (as spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren) proves accurate, in terms of release timing. It's worth noting, however, that the October release is in line with what billbil-kun leaked last month.





As for right now, the Amazon listing has been removed, and there is no archive that we are aware of (we checked the Wayback Machine but it hadn't saved a snapshot before the listing was pulled).