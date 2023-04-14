ASUS ROG Phone 7 Rocks Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Firepower And A 165Hz OLED Display For Gaming





ASUS has announced a new set of gaming smartphones today, known as the ROG Phone 7 series. The new gaming flagship is a noteworthy setup over its predecessor and has received massive upgrades to the phone’s internals, and cooling solution, which should make it significantly faster.

The new phone is also equipped with a new 1080P 165HZ 1ms OLED screen, making it the first ROG smartphone to come with a full-blown OLED panel. Users can expect inky blacks and excellent power savings to come from this new screen. Besides that, the screen isn’t a massive upgrade in responsiveness over the previous gen ROG Phone 6 series and features the same 165Hz refresh rate and the same 720Hz touch sampling rate as the new ROG Phone 7, though OLED typically has unrivaled pixel response times to eliminate ghosting. Nevertheless, these are bleeding-edge specifications you won’t find in any other flagship device right now.







