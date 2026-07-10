ASUS ROG Gjallar 2.1.2 Soundbar & Raikiri II Pro Controller Debut To Level Up PC Gaming





ASUS is rolling out some new gear under its Republic of Gamers division that puts gamers squarely in the crosshairs. One is the ROG Gjallar, a 2.1.2-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos support and multi-platform compatibility, and the other is the ROG Raikiri II Pro, a premium wireless controller rated for up to 79 hours of battery life.





Starting with the soundbar (of which there are not a whole lot designed specifically for the PC—see our LG UltraGear GP9 review ), the ROG Gjallar packs four 50mm (2-inch) full range drivers and two 27mm (1-inch) high-fidelity tweeters into the main unit, with upward firing channels. It's accompanied by a 5GHz wireless 6.5-inch, 65-watt subwoofer in a slim profile that, from the renders we've seen, somewhat resemble a svelte small form factor (SFF) PC.





The other part of the system is an all-in-one control hub that gives easy access to EQ settings, playback controls, input source selection, and RGB lighting. On top of all that, it houses built-in Acoustic Echo Cancellation (ACO) microphones.













"The Gjallar offers versatile multi-device, multi-platform connectivity via USB-C, HDMI 2.1 (eARC), optical, and AUX input, along with Bluetooth 5.3. In addition, a built-in USB hub on the side of the soundbar allows for easy device connections via USB Type-A. ASUS Aura RGB lighting offers up to 16.8 million colors and four preset effects for a complete, cohesive gaming setup," ASUS explains





While ASUS is mostly targeting PC gamers, Gjallar various connection options means it can be used with a TV and/or various game consoles like the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5/4.



ASUS ROG Raikiri II Pro PC Controller









ASUS also unveiled the long-overdue ROG Raikiri II Pro. The newest Pro variant features a full-color display to facilitate on-the-fly adjustments such as button remapping, vibration intensity, joystick calibration, lighting effects, and brightness.





One of the upgrades compared to the original Pro model is support for up to an 8,000Hz poling rate (up from 1,000Hz). It also introduces how-swappable TMR joysticks to thwart stick drift and a couple of extra claw bumpers for four total (all of which are removable and fully remappable).





"In addition, the Dual Mode Triggers feature lets gamers seamlessly switch between short-travel, micro-switch and TMR sensor triggers with full travel, allowing for a tailored feel based on game genre," ASUS says





ASUS is pitching the Raikiri II Pro as the ultimate PC gaming controller, and on paper, it certainly looks worthy of competing for that the designation.



