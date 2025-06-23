ASUS ROG's New Gaming NUC Packs Up To An RTX 5080 And 96GB Of RAM





Intel might be done cranking out NUC devices, but ASUS is not. Remember that licensing deal ASUS and Intel inked a couple of years ago? Since then, we've seen ASUS churn out a spattering of NUC devices, including ones geared towards gamers under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) division. So it goes today with the US launch of the 2025 ASUS ROG NUC with upgraded hardware.





ASUS is tapping Intel's Arrow Lake-HX processors for the 2025 model, which in turn paves the way for ASUS to bill this as the "world's first sub-three-liter gaming mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra 9 processors (Series 2)." The company is referring to the Core Ultra 9 275HX, though a lower-end Core Ultra 7 255HX will also be available as an option.





As for the higher-end processor model, that's a 24-core chip comprised 8 performance cores clocked from 2.7GHz (base) to 5.4GHz (max turbo), 16 efficient cores clocked at 2.1GHz to 4.6GHz, 40MB of L2 cache, 36MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU capable of up to 13 TOPS (and 36 TOPS overall).





The same config also comes equipped with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 GPU in mobile form, though ASUS says the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, 5070, and 5060 are also options.





Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5-6400 memory (expandable to 96GB), a 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), Killer Wi-Fi 7 (BE1750x) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, and a 2.5Gbps LAN port for wired connectivity.









Front/side ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and a USB-C port, while the back I/O consists of 1x Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 with DisplayPort 2.1 and fast charging support), 2x HDMI ports, 2x DisplayPorts, and four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.





The ROG NUC (2025) isn’t just for gaming—it’s also an all-in-one solution for high-performance computing. Whether gaming at max settings, editing 4K videos, or livestreaming content, this compact and powerful machine adapts to any challenge. With quick, tool-free access to memory and storage, users can easily upgrade their setup," ASUS says



