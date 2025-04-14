2025 ASUS ROG NUC Unveiled With Arrow Lake-HX And RTX 5080 Firepower

Sitting just a notch below is the Core Ultra 9 275HX with the same core, thread, and cache makeup, but with the performance cores running 100MHz slower at 2.7GHz to 5.4GHz. The efficient cores have the same clocks as the higher end SKU.

Ports on the front include a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. Around back, users will find the following I/O options...

1x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C w/ DisplayPort 2.1

4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2x HDMI 2.1 FRL (fixed rate link)

2x DisplayPort 2.1

1x RJ45 LAN

1x DC-in

1x Kensington Lock slot

It's a solid selection of hardware and features, the latter of which also includes a BIOS that is tuned for end-user overclocking. You probably won't want to nuts twisting the dials and knobs, given that this is a mini PC form factor with limited cooling potential compared to a full blown desktop, but it's nice that overclocking options exist. ASUS is also touting tuned presets for specific games.













On the top of cooling, ASUS claims an "advanced thermal design" that includes a dedicated heatsink for the SSD, another fan specific for the CPU (good for up to 135W), a third fan for the chassis, a dual vapor chamber setup for what ASUS says results in "remarkable silence even under stress."



