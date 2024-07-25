This ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop With RTX 4070 Is A Killer Deal At $200 Off





In case you missed it, we recently posted a roundup of back-to-school deals on a variety of gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. If none of those systems caught your eye, however, then here's one more that is worth some serious consideration—it's a "limited time deal" on Amazon that brings it down to its lowest price ever.





ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2024), which is on sale for $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $200). You have to do your due diligence when researching deals to see if a discount is actually real or not, and this one certainly is—price tracking data on CamelCamelCamel shows that this laptop generally held steady at $1,899.99 since launch, save for a few dips in price that never took it lower than $1,830. The system in question is the, which is on sale for. You have to do your due diligence when researching deals to see if a discount is actually real or not, and this one certainly is—price tracking data on CamelCamelCamel shows that this laptop generally held steady at $1,899.99 since launch, save for a few dips in price that never took it lower than $1,830.





This is a solid laptop that pairs with a 14th Gen Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. That's a killer combo to help get the most out of the G16's 16-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support, Dolby Vision support, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. It's also Pantone validated.







Other notable specs include 16GB of DDR5-1600 RAM, 1TB of PCIe 4 solid state drive (SSD) storage, Wi-Fi 6E, a MUX switch,













Acer's Predator Helios Neo 16, which is listed at $1,699.99 at Best Buy. That's also a solid value even though it's not on sale. Every other option we found is over $1,800, and some top the $2,000 mark. Additionally, we did some digging at Best Buy (because it's easier to sort listings over there) and found the G16 is one of only two gaming laptops to pair a 14th Gen Core i9-14900HX processor with a GeForce RTX 4070 at this price. The only other one is, which is listed at. That's also a solid value even though it's not on sale. Every other option we found is over $1,800, and some top the $2,000 mark.













Dell G16 gaming laptop that you can bring home for $1,259.99 at Dell (save $690 over MSRP) with coupon code SAVE10, plus tax of course (but free shipping). Instead of a Core i9-14900HX, this one is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB of L3 cache). If you don't need to go bleeding-edge on the CPU side, another intriguing option is thisthat you can bring home forwith coupon code, plus tax of course (but free shipping). Instead of a Core i9-14900HX, this one is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB of L3 cache).





It's also paired with a GeForce RTX 4070 and as far as those combinations go (13900HX + RTX 4070), this is the cheapest we've found. Likewise, it boasts a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, along with more RAM (32GB of DDR5-4800) and the same-capacity 1TB SSD.





