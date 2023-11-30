ASUS ROG Ally Learns New Tricks Including One That Will Be A Hit On TikTok





As one might expect, ASUS's ROG Ally gaming handheld is improving over time with continued updates and support. It was already a solid handheld when it launched, as we noted in our ROG Ally review , but it could also benefit from key improvements. Some of those are included in a new update that is rolling out today, one of which will make it easier for streamers to upload content to TikTok.





Listed among the several new features and enhancements included in the Armoury Crate SE 1.4.5 update is one that reads, "Can now share captured images and video to Discord and TikTok." As you're probably aware, TikTok is enjoying immense popularity and, for budding streamers, can be a strategic way to grow their brand or channel.





The latest update also notably adds a "joystick 'response curve' to stick adjustments in Game Profile & Control Mode (requires MCU v316 or newer)," which is something that ROG Ally owners have been asking for. Some of the initial complaints found that the default response curve was a bit too quick and inconsistent, as one user noted on Reddit several weeks ago.













