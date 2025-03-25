AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT Breaks Cover With 8GB And 16GB Of VRAM





As time goes on, we'll inevitably see more mainstream graphics card launches by both AMD and NVIDIA based on each firm's latest generation GPU architectures— RDNA 4 and Blackwell , respectively. Pertaining to the former, leaks and rumors suggest a Radeon RX 9060 XT launch is imminent. While we'll have to wait for a formal launch for confirmation on specs, several potential custom models by ASUS have broken cover, suggesting there will be two memory configurations.





The listings were spotted at South Korea's National Radio Research Agency database. Neither of the database entries are loading on our end (they just come up blank), perhaps because the listings have been removed. However, @harukaze5719, a reliable leaker on X, posted a couple of screenshots that highlight the half a dozen custom ASUS models that are purportedly in the pipeline.

Assuming the listings are accurate, the Radeon RX 9060 XT will arrive in 8GB and 16GB VRAM configurations, presumably of the GDDR6 variety. AMD opted for GDDR6 instead of GDDR7 memory chips on its Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070, so there's no reason to believe it would make the switch on more mainstream models.





The listings also suggest that ASUS will offer a mix of stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models across its various product lines. They include the following...