AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT Breaks Cover With 8GB And 16GB Of VRAM

As time goes on, we'll inevitably see more mainstream graphics card launches by both AMD and NVIDIA based on each firm's latest generation GPU architectures—RDNA 4
and Blackwell
, respectively. Pertaining to the former, leaks and rumors suggest a Radeon RX 9060 XT launch is imminent. While we'll have to wait for a formal launch for confirmation on specs, several potential custom models by ASUS have broken cover, suggesting there will be two memory configurations.
The listings were spotted at South Korea's National Radio Research Agency database. Neither of the database entries are loading on our end (they just come up blank), perhaps because the listings have been removed. However, @harukaze5719, a reliable leaker on X, posted a couple of screenshots that highlight the half a dozen custom ASUS models that are purportedly in the pipeline.
Assuming the listings are accurate, the Radeon RX 9060 XT will arrive in 8GB and 16GB VRAM configurations, presumably of the GDDR6 variety. AMD opted for GDDR6 instead of GDDR7 memory chips on its Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070, so there's no reason to believe it would make the switch on more mainstream models.
The listings also suggest that ASUS will offer a mix of stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models across its various product lines. They include the following...
- ASUS Radeon RX 9060 XT Prime 8GB (PRIME-RX9060XT-8G)
- ASUS Radeon RX 9060 XT Prime OC 8GB (PRIME-RX9060XT-O8GB)
- ASUS Radeon RX 9060 XT Dual 8GB (DUAL-RX9060XT-8G)
- ASUS Radeon RX 9060 XT Dual OC 8GB (DUAL-RX9060XT-O8G)
- ASUS Radeon RX 9060 XT TUF Gaming 16GB (TUF-RX9060XT-16G-GAMING)
- ASUS Radeon RX 9060 XT TUF Gaming OC 16GB (TUF-RX9060XT-016G-GAMING)
While the specifications are not yet known (other than the potential VRAM configs and rumors of a 128-bit memory bus), here are the core specs for the Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070 for context...
- Radeon RX 9070 XT (Navi 48 XTX): 4,096 shader cores, 16GB GDDR6, 256-bit bus, $599 MSRP
- Radeon RX 9070 (Navi 48 XT): 3,584 shader cores, 16GB GDDR6, 256-bit bus, $549 MSRP
Of course, actual street and partner pricing are as wonky as availability at the moment, and for a variety of reasons. Related, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su recently went on record saying that the Radeon RX 9070 XT has been the most successful Radeon launch
ever, with first-week sales outpacing any previous Radeon by at least 10x. Pretty impressive, especially with MSI skipping the RDNA 4 party
.