ASUS Shares PSU Cheat Sheet Budgeting Up To 1200W For Certain GPU And CPU Combos
Radeon RX 7900 XTX was its lower power spec (355W) relative to NVIDIA's power-thirsty GeForce RTX 4090. Of course, it's not expected to be as fast as NVIDIA's card either, and in any case, we didn't see the RTX 4090 hit its rated power under regular gaming.
There's a few take-aways from this, but the most interesting one is certainly that the guide puts the Radeon RX 7900 XTX in more or less the same category as the GeForce RTX 4090. That means you are going to want an 850-watt power supply at bare minimum for those cards, which lines up with NVIDIA's own recommendation for the GeForce RTX 4090. If you're running a high-spec system with a Core i9 or Ryzen 9 processor, you'll want a unit rated for 1000W, and if you're going HEDT, better pull out all the stops.
Comically, neither these cards nor the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or RX 6950 XT (which are in the same class) are the thirstiest cards listed, but instead the liquid-cooled version of the Radeon RX Vega 64, which ASUS recommends at least a one-kilowatt power supply for in any case. We reckon that anyone with one of those cards still in service has long since secured a sufficient power supply for their hot-clocked Vega GPU.
It's worth noting that the chart appears to be based on the graphics cards and power supplies that ASUS is selling; the company doesn't sell any Turing RTX cards besides the RTX 2060, so those simply aren't represented. Likewise, you'll notice that power supplies jump from 850W to 1000W; units rated for 900 and 950W exist, but ASUS doesn't sell any, so they don't appear here.
Indeed, it looks like the two cards may be closer than you think in terms of power consumption, at least based on a new ASUS guide first spotted by @momomo_us on Twitter. The convenient document (in PDF format here) lists four categories of systems horizontally, and then an array of graphics cards from both AMD and NVIDIA across the last few generations. For each combination of CPU and GPU, it lists the minimum power supply that ASUS would recommend.
Source: ASUS
