ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT Gets A Dazzling White Makeover, Here Are Other Options Too





The Radeon RX 9070 XT is a solid foundation for a mid-range gaming PC (see our Radeon RX 9070 XT review ) and if you're looking to built a white-themed system, ASUS has you covered with a new White Edition of its Prime model. It's the factory-overclocked variant too, so you get a small performance boost compared to AMD's reference specifications, plus a few other perks associated with the Prime series.





In Default mode, the Prime Radeon RX 9070 XT OC White Edition features a 2,460MHz game clock and 3,010MHz boost clock. Those represent gains of 60MHz (game clock) and 40MHz (boost clock) over AMD's references specs.













An OC mode kicks things up a notch, increasing the game clock to 2,480MHz for an 80MHz higher upper limit, and the boost clock to 3,030MHz for a 60MHz increase. Still on the fairly nominal side, though it's possible that ASUS is using better binned silicon for these factory overclocked cards, so who knows what kind of additional headroom might exist.





For cooling, the Prime model sports a phase-change GPU thermal pad, heatpipes, and a triple-fan cooler equipped with dual-ball bearing axial-tech fans that have longer fan blades than regular fans.





"All three fans come to a standstill when GPU temperatures are below 55°C, letting you play less demanding games or perform light tasks in relative silence. Fans start up again when temperatures are over 60°C, establishing a speed curve that balances performance and acoustics for work or play," ASUS says.













There's also a vent in the backplate to enhance heat dissipation. The real draw, of course, is the white colorway. It's a spiffy-looking card from the renders we've seen, and it expends to the metal backplate as well.









While the white version of the Prime model is not yet for sale, there are several other options, mostly from XFX (though not exclusively). Some of them are on sale, too..