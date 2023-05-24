ASUS, MSI And Razer Gaming Laptops With RTX Firepower Are Up To 44% Off With These Deals





Gamers have good reason to go shopping for hardware upgrade this week. Deals abound as part of the Amazon Gaming Week sales event, which runs through Sunday, May 28, and they include deep discounts on everything from CPUs and storage, to 4K TVs and streaming sticks. There are are too many products spread across numerous categories to list them all, so instead we've rounded up a bunch of gaming laptop deals with significant markdowns.





Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop for $1,969.35 at Amazon (save $1,230.64). It's marked way down (38%) from its original $3,199.99 list price and is the lowest it's ever been. Several of them include laptops from Razer. If you've always wanted a Razer laptop but were put off by comparatively high pricing, now is the time to pounce. One such deal is thisgaming laptop for(save $1,230.64). It's marked way down (38%) from its original $3,199.99 list price and is the lowest it's ever been.





The caveat is that you're buying into last-gen hardware. However, this is a very capable machine for the money. It packs a 12th Gen Core i7-12800H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe SSD inside a 17.3-inch form factor (QHD, 240Hz).









MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop—it's marked down to $1,099 at Amazon, which is a 12% discount. What can you realistically get for around a grand in gaming laptop territory, though? Quite a bit. A more affordable option that still packs a punch is thisgaming laptop—it's marked down to, which is a 12% discount. What can you realistically get for around a grand in gaming laptop territory, though? Quite a bit.





This configuration boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is powered by a Core i7-12700H processor a GeForce RTXS 3070 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD. USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, RGB lighting, and a few other odds and ends.









MSI Katana 15 sports a 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (6% off). It's not a huge savings over list price, but the MSRP is already somewhat aggressive for the cutting-edge hardware inside. Not every discounted gaming laptop is based on last-gen hardware. To wit, thissports a 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and is on sale for(6% off). It's not a huge savings over list price, but the MSRP is already somewhat aggressive for the cutting-edge hardware inside.





Othr specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, several USB ports, RGB lighting, and a fairly slim profile (it measures 14.13 by 10.2 by 0.98 inches).









ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 that's on sale for Prefer a gaming laptop built around an AMD Ryzen processor instead? If that's the case, check out thisthat's on sale for $1,974.99 at Amazon ($525 off the list price). It pairs a competent Ryzen 7 6800H processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.7GHz, 16MB L3 cache) with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.





It also boasts a 16-inch IPS display (Pantone validated) with a 1920x1200 resolution and reasonably fast 165Hz refresh rate, but as the name implies, there's also a secondary display on this laptop. Just above the keyboard is a 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus display with a 4K resolution and touch support.





That secondary display angles upward for better viewing and can be used to keep track of system vitals, as a streaming command center, and a variety of other tasks.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals...