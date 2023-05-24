ASUS, MSI And Razer Gaming Laptops With RTX Firepower Are Up To 44% Off With These Deals
Gamers have good reason to go shopping for hardware upgrade this week. Deals abound as part of the Amazon Gaming Week sales event, which runs through Sunday, May 28, and they include deep discounts on everything from CPUs and storage, to 4K TVs and streaming sticks. There are are too many products spread across numerous categories to list them all, so instead we've rounded up a bunch of gaming laptop deals with significant markdowns.
Several of them include laptops from Razer. If you've always wanted a Razer laptop but were put off by comparatively high pricing, now is the time to pounce. One such deal is this Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop for $1,969.35 at Amazon (save $1,230.64). It's marked way down (38%) from its original $3,199.99 list price and is the lowest it's ever been.
The caveat is that you're buying into last-gen hardware. However, this is a very capable machine for the money. It packs a 12th Gen Core i7-12800H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe SSD inside a 17.3-inch form factor (QHD, 240Hz).
A more affordable option that still packs a punch is this MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop—it's marked down to $1,099 at Amazon, which is a 12% discount. What can you realistically get for around a grand in gaming laptop territory, though? Quite a bit.
This configuration boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is powered by a Core i7-12700H processor a GeForce RTXS 3070 GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD. USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, RGB lighting, and a few other odds and ends.
Not every discounted gaming laptop is based on last-gen hardware. To wit, this MSI Katana 15 sports a 13th Gen Core i7-13620H processor a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, and is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (6% off). It's not a huge savings over list price, but the MSRP is already somewhat aggressive for the cutting-edge hardware inside.
Othr specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, several USB ports, RGB lighting, and a fairly slim profile (it measures 14.13 by 10.2 by 0.98 inches).
Prefer a gaming laptop built around an AMD Ryzen processor instead? If that's the case, check out this ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 that's on sale for $1,974.99 at Amazon ($525 off the list price). It pairs a competent Ryzen 7 6800H processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.7GHz, 16MB L3 cache) with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.
It also boasts a 16-inch IPS display (Pantone validated) with a 1920x1200 resolution and reasonably fast 165Hz refresh rate, but as the name implies, there's also a secondary display on this laptop. Just above the keyboard is a 14.1-inch ScreenPad Plus display with a 4K resolution and touch support.
That secondary display angles upward for better viewing and can be used to keep track of system vitals, as a streaming command center, and a variety of other tasks.
Here are some more gaming laptop deals...
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 (Ryzen 7 6800H, RTX 3050): $999 (save 9%)
- Razer Blade 14 (Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3080): $1,999.99 (save 28%)
- MSI Creator 17 (Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060): $1,331.33 (save 43%)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (Core i9-12900H, RTX 3070 Ti): $1,549.99 (save 24%)
- MSI Katana GF66 (Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060): $1,124.90 (save 16%)
- ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (Core i5-11400H, RTX 2050): $649.99 (save 7%)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 (Core i7-10875H, RTX 2080 Super): $1,799.99 (save 44%)
- ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Tablet (Core i5-12500H): $999.99 (save 23%)
- Razer Blade 15 (Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060): $1,309.99 (save 35%)
- Razer Blade 15 (Core i7-12800H, RTX 3070 Ti): $1,771.27 (save 40%)
- ASUS TUF F17 (Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050): $799.99 (save 11%)
- MSI Pulse GL76 (Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060): $1,149.99 (save 18%)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (Core i9-12900H, RTX 3080 Ti): $2,499 (save 24%)
Also be sure to hit up Amazon's main deals event page for more bargains on gaming laptops, desktops, and more.