ASUS Launches Black Ops 7 Themed Radeon RX 9070 XT For Diehard Call Of Duty Fans
Black Ops 7 is just around the corner, and PC fans looking to upgrade their GPU in time for the game may be interested to know that ASUS will be offering a limited edition run of 1000 Call of Duty-branded AMD Radeon RX 9070 XTs. The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is the company's current flagship consumer GPU that contends with the likes of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 5080. The only caveat is that AMD RDNA 4 GPUs are often less performant than their NVIDIA contemporaries when ray tracing gets enabled, but thankfully that gap has gotten smaller over time, though it is still a consideration in games with "Full" RT or path tracing enabled. Since Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 won't be one of those games, the ray tracing caveat shouldn't be a major downside for CoD fans, or indeed most eSports-focused players who would likely be disabling those settings anyways. Early benchmarks also lean toward AMD GPU architecture being favored by the engine, same as with Black Ops 6.
ASUS is one of AMD's largest GPU partners, and its TUF Gaming GPU designs are high performers options for gamers. The ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a triple-slot, triple-fan behemoth of a gaming GPU and with the addition of an official limited Call of Duty skin, it could become quite the collector's item.
Like the standard ASUS TUF Gaming design, the Call of Duty rendition is bulky but functional. A particular highlight of the skin is the decked-out GPU backplate, though others may be partial to the new red and blue accents on the fans. It is mostly just a decorated TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070, of course, but that is a highly-rated version of the RX 9070. Don't expect this customized version to be cheap, though—even as we speak, the standard TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 costs $799.99 on Amazon.
Sadly, we're not quite sure when the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Special Edition will be made available' ASUS' announcement post is thin on those details. Instead, readers are informed that only 1000 units of the GPU will ever be created, and they will be shipped to "select retailers" worldwide, including a digital copy of the game within. Hopefully that happens on or before Black Ops 7's release date on November 14.