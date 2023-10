ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Concept Card With A Built-In SSD Slot Heads To Retail

Cooling isn't the only benefit here though, it can also open up additional PCIe lanes for SSDs, especially PCIe 5.0 lanes. While many motherboards have just one or two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for SSDs, lots of these same boards come with an x16 PCIe 5.0 slot for GPUs that isn't really being used. It actually makes lots of sense to use some of those lanes for storage. Plus, with Microsoft's nascent DirectStorage technology that links GPUs and SSDs together directly, why not put them as close as possible? Momomo_us also detailed how this RTX 4060 Ti is priced in the wider market for Finland and Sweden, where the three retailers are located. Although this GPU is both new and niche, often a combination that makes for an expensive product, this 4060 Ti only comes to about 5% more expensive than the cheapest ASUS 4060 Tis available at the three Scandinavian retailers.