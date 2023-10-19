This Unbelievable ASUS Gaming Laptop Deal Is The Cheapest Model With A GeForce RTX 4070





We're over a week removed from Amazon's second Prime Day event but what's arguably one of the best gaming deals around is only just now surfacing. It's for an ASUS TUF Gaming laptop configuration that's sitting pretty with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU inside, and if you can find a gaming laptop with the same GPU for a lower price, by all means drop a comment or send us a note!





$1,099.99 (at Best Buy), which nabs you an ASUS TUF Gaming laptop for $300 below its already-attractive regular price. The main selling point at this price is the GeForce RTX 4070, as there is not another model around (that we've found) that's using the same GPU.





Not all laptop GPUs are created equal, or more precisely, configured equal. For the mobile GeForce RTX 4070, NVIDIA gives its hardware partners leeway to configure the power envelope anywhere from 35W to 115W, plus an additional 25W via Dynamic Boost. In this case, ASUS set the GPU to run at 80W, and 105W with Dynamic Boost.





Other specs include a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12700H processor (14C/20T, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 6 connectivity, and relatively thin and light profile measuring 0.89 inches and weighing 4.85 pounds.





Faster RAM would be nice and if we're making wishlist, a higher resolution display and current-generation CPU would both be groovy too. However, it's hard to complain about the specs at this price point.













MSI Crosshair 16 for $1,199.99 (save $200), also at Best Buy. This one gets you into 13th Gen Raptor Lake territory with a Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache), but it comes at the expense of a few fewer cores and threads. If a last-gen platform is a deal killer, the next-cheapest option for a gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4070 is a discountedfor, also at Best Buy. This one gets you into 13th Gen Raptor Lake territory with a Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache), but it comes at the expense of a few fewer cores and threads.





It's still a well-equipped gaming laptop, though. And it's a touch bigger with a 16-inch 144Hz display and 1920x1200 resolution, so you're looking at 16:10 aspect ratio instead of 16:9 on the ASUS TUF Gaming model above. As for the GPU, there's no mention of the TDP but according to the Q/A section, it maxes out at 105W.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, backlight keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting, and a 4-cell/90Whr battery.





Here are a few more laptop deals worthy of consideration...



