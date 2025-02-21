CATEGORIES
ASUS Releases A Fragrance Mouse So You Can Stop And Smell The Roses

by Paul LillyFriday, February 21, 2025, 11:32 AM EDT
Two ASUS Fragrance Mouse models (MD101) on pedestals next to a vase. On the wall, there's a shadow of a hand adding essential oil to one of the mice.
Working an extra long shift can stink but your peripherals don't have do. Not that I've ever had a problem with bad-smelling peripherals. All the same, ASUS is attempting to inject a breath of fresh (or scented) air into the PC peripheral market with its new Fragrance Mouse (MD101), a wireless rodent equipped with an internal fragrance compartment.

Using a refillable vial and aromatic oils, the Fragrance Mouse aims to keep your workspace smelling good. You could achieve the same thing with a standalone diffuser or a candle, or even a bouquet of real flowers. Showering and a spritz of cologne or perfume helps too, in case anyone needs to hear that (and no judgement here, folks).

If you do decide that a mouse with an oiled belly is the way to go, take note that ASUS says to avoid 100% pure essential oils.

Underside of the ASUS Fragrance Mouse on a gray gradient background.

"Please choose essential oils for reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers, and aroma stones," ASUS states in the fine print.

I'd also suggest giving this article on essential oils by the American Lung Association a read, because quite frankly, while I fancy myself pretty savvy when it comes to tech, I'm not as well versed in the realm of oils and scents, and so forth.

White and pink colorways of the ASUS Fragrance Mouse.

From what I can gather, you can use off-the-shelf essential oils in this mouse, which is neat—it's better than having to source a proprietary vial that would likely cost more. It also means access to a wider variety of scents. Sometimes it's important to stop and smell the roses, and this mouse lets you do that in a literal sense.

Outside of the scented angle, this is a compact and wireless mouse supporting both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth protocols. It also features three adjustable DPI levels at 1,200, 1,600, and 2,400 DPI, a rated 10-million click lifespan, a "gently-curved" thumb rest on the right side for comfort (if you're right-handed, that is), and PTFE feet for easy gliding. According to ASUS, a single AA battery provides up to a year of battery life.

ASUS Fragrance Mouse in a ice-looking enclosure next to flowers.

Although 2,400 DPI is plenty for gaming, this is not a gaming mouse (plus, at the lower end, 1,200 DPI may be too high for precision sniping, if that's your thing). And from what I can gather, there are just two buttons, plus the scroll wheel. If it's a gaming mouse your after, check out our recent deals roundup on the subject.

ASUS isn't pitching its Fragrance Mouse as a rodent for gamers, and instead is taking bigger aim at the lifestyle market. The press release makes no mention of price or when exactly this will be available to purchase (I looked and didn't see it listed at Amazon or Best Buy), but when it does become available, it will be offered in both Iridescent White and Rose Clay colorways.
