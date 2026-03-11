CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS Calls Apple's $599 MacBook Neo A Shock To The PC Market

by Paul LillyWednesday, March 11, 2026, 10:07 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Neo in yellow.
Apple is poised to disrupt the lower-cost laptop market with the launch of its MacBook Neo, a $599 notebook that is the cheapest MacBook ever released. It will take some time to gauge the full impact of Apple's foray into more budget laptop territory, but here in the early going, the aggressive price point is drawing attention by Apple's competitors in the Windows space, including ASUS.

During an earnings call with investors and media analysts, ASUS Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nick Wu talked a little bit about the Neo and Apple's strategy, calling the launch a "shock to the entire market."

"Given Apple's historically very premium pricing, launching such an affordable product is certainly a shock to the entire market," Wu said, according to a translated transcript.

There is a bit of confusion over who exactly said what, as multiple media outlets quote ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu as the one who made the remarks, with slight differences in the translation to boot. According to the transcript posted at SeekingAlpha, however, it was actually Wu who answered a question about the MacBook Neo.

Using an Apple MacBook Neo in yellow.

It hardly matters which ASUS executive made the comments, as the broader implication is that ASUS recognizes the potential impact Apple's new MacBook  may have on the PC landscape. Wu (or Hsu) pointed out that the MacBook Neo is likely more focus on content consumption compared to other mainstream laptops, and in that sense, it is sort of like a tablet.

He also pointed to the hardware limitations of the MacBook Neo, which is based on Apple's A18 Pro chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, and just 8GB of RAM. Even so, he concedes that it can still get some work done, and that Apple has the attention of the industry at large.

"So I believe all PC vendors, including upstream vendors like Microsoft, Intel and AMD, they're all taking this very seriously, seriously discussing how to compete with this product in the entire PC ecosystem. So I think there are a lot of ongoing discussions about how we can -- or how they can compete with the Neo. But of course, the actual impact on the overall PC market still needs some time to resolve," Wu (or Hsu) added.

It's an interesting perspective, and not unexpected. The comments are also reinforced by a spattering of MacBook Neo reviews that are starting to populate the web, as the ones we've seen generally speak favorably of the device.

We're working on getting one in for a review as well, so stay tuned!
Tags:  Asus, Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), macbook neo
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use