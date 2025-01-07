CATEGORIES
ASUS And Gigabyte Show Off Sleek And Sexy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, January 07, 2025, 10:43 AM EDT
gigabyte radeon
With CES 2025 upon us, graphics cards have piqued the interest of gamers with various new products from both AMD and NVIDIA. While NVIDIA may have stolen the limelight with its new GeForce RTX 50 series in its keynote address, AMD is not far behind. ASUS and Gigabyte have unveiled two gorgeous Radeon GPUs based on RDNA 4 that are bound to turn heads. 

Gigabyte has its new Aorus Radeon RX 9070 XT Elite, with an RGB halo and dual BIOS. With subtle implementation of RGB in its fan area, it also has Gigabyte's WindForce cooling technology to ensure strong performance. As the name implies, this is an elite version, which Gigabyte mentions as being an OC, or overclocked edition. While such GPU overclock editions typically do not offer a lot more in performance versus the base models, the extra design niceties will appeal to many. 

The rest of the GPU follows a nearly black and gray color scheme, with squared off edges making it a very traditional GPU design. A subtle imprint on its face completes the picture, for those vertically mounting these GPUs. 

While we do not yet know the core clock for this GPU, its VRAM should fall in line with the rest of the RX 9070 lineup at 16GB. This is notable because it surpasses the 12GB of VRAM available on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070. It matches the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which also has 16GB of VRAM. Note that the Radeon's 16GB of VRAM is 256-bit, GDDR6. NVIDIA features the faster GDDR7 in its new GeForce GPUs, which has been shown to also be more efficient. 

tuf 9070

There are more custom Radeon GPUs, such as the ASUS TUF and Prime Radeon RX 9070. Featuring AMD's latest RDNA 4 architecture, they will also have 16GB of VRAM as the previous Gigabyte model. These will also come in an XT variety, which typically is factory overclocked and has more features. They have an attractive traditional design, with slightly rounded edges and a monochromatic color scheme to keep it simple. 

amd 9070

Branding for both ASUS Radeon RX 9070 GPUs is readily apparent, with bold and large letters showing the model name. It is still relatively understated, with the same monochromatic design as the rest of the GPUs. While we know less detail about the new AMD Radeon GPUs compared to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series, gamers are excited at the potential price-to-performance.

NVIDIA is driving a hard battle for AMD, since its RTX 5070 is priced at $549, and should perform well compared to its predecessor. Its DLSS 4 technology and multi frame generation can boost performance even higher for games that support it. AMD does have FSR 4 on its new GPUs, so time will tell how well it is optimized.
