ASUS And Gigabyte Show Off Sleek And Sexy AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs









NVIDIA is driving a hard battle for AMD, since its RTX 5070 is priced at $549, and should perform well compared to its predecessor. Its DLSS 4 technology and multi frame generation can boost performance even higher for games that support it. AMD does have FSR 4 on its new GPUs, so time will tell how well it is optimized.

Branding for both ASUS Radeon RX 9070 GPUs is readily apparent, with bold and large letters showing the model name. It is still relatively understated, with the same monochromatic design as the rest of the GPUs. While we know less detail about the new AMD Radeon GPUs compared to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series, gamers are excited at the potential price-to-performance.

There are more custom Radeon GPUs, such as the ASUS TUF and Prime Radeon RX 9070. Featuring AMD's latest RDNA 4 architecture, they will also have 16GB of VRAM as the previous Gigabyte model. These will also come in an XT variety, which typically is factory overclocked and has more features. They have an attractive traditional design, with slightly rounded edges and a monochromatic color scheme to keep it simple.