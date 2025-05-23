Astronomers Slack Jawed As Galaxies Battle In A Violent Cosmic Joust





Astronomers have for the first time observed a violent cosmic collision dubbed the "cosmic joust." This dramatic encounter involving two galaxies 11 billion light years away, reveals how one galaxy effectively "spears" its opponent with a beam of radiation from a powerful quasar, severely hindering the latter's ability to birth new stars. This finding and the study behind it is a result of observations from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope ( ESO’s VLT ) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA).







In a study published recently in Nature, researchers were able to report on the intricate details of this celestial skirmish, due largely in part to a combination of observations from the ESO's VLT and ALMA. Imagine two colossal cosmic knights, each charging at speeds of 500 kilometers per second, delivering glancing blows before retreating to prepare for another round. This is the vivid imagery conjured by Pasquier Noterdaeme, co-lead of the study and a researcher at the Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris.



