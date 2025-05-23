Astronomers Slack Jawed As Galaxies Battle In A Violent Cosmic Joust
In a study published recently in Nature, researchers were able to report on the intricate details of this celestial skirmish, due largely in part to a combination of observations from the ESO's VLT and ALMA. Imagine two colossal cosmic knights, each charging at speeds of 500 kilometers per second, delivering glancing blows before retreating to prepare for another round. This is the vivid imagery conjured by Pasquier Noterdaeme, co-lead of the study and a researcher at the Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris.
These observations confirm that the quasar's intense radiation tears through the gas and dust clouds within the targeted galaxy, leaving behind only the most minute and dense regions. These remnants are likely too small to support star formation, effectively stripping the affected galaxy of its ability to form new stars. Moreover, the team also surmises that these collisions funnel vast quantities of gas towards the supermassive black hole of the quasar, thus giving more energy for renewed "attacks."
Looking ahead, the scientific community anticipates that even larger and more potent telescopes, such as ESO's Extremely Large Telescope, have the potential to unlock deeper understandings of these collisions. Noterdaeme says that the ESO "will certainly allow us to push forward a deeper study of this, and other systems, to better understand the evolution of quasars and their effect on host and nearby galaxies.”