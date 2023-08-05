U Manchester Astronomers Capture Amazing Ring Nebula Images From NASA JWST
A team of astronomers shared new images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) of the iconic Ring Nebula known as Messier 57 (M57). The awe-inspiring images highlight the nebula's labyrinthine allure in astonishing detail. It's like something out of a science-fiction movie.
Ms57 is a planetary nebula, the multicolored remnants of a dying star, that is located about 2,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lyra. It was first discovered in 1779 by French astronomer Antoine Darquier de Pellepoix and has since garnered the attention of many other astronomers and scientists. The latest images captured by JWST of M57 provide an incredibly detailed view of M57 for all to see.
"We are amazed by the details in this image, better than we have seen before," remarked Albert Zijlstra, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Manchester. "We always knew planetary nebulae were pretty. What we see now is spectacular."
The fact that M57 is tilted toward Earth gives astronomers the ability to view the ring face-on, according to NASA. Earlier images of the nebula from the Hubble Space Telescope indicated that M57 was far more complicated than previously thought. The highly detailed images from JWST will hopefully provide more insight into this exquisite celestial body.
JWST lead scientist, Dr. Mike Barlow, says that the high-resolution images not only highlight the details of the nebula's expanding shell, but also showcase the inner region surrounding the central white dwarf in never before seen detail. He added, "We are witnessing the final chapters of a star's life, a preview of the Sun's distant future so to speak, and JWST's observations have opened a new window into understanding these awe-inspiring cosmic events."
The numerous colors of M57 originate from chemical elements in the nebula emitting light of specific colors. The colors also allow astronomers the ability to study the chemical evolution of objects like M57 in more detail.
"These images hold more than just aesthetic appeal; they provide a wealth of scientific insights into the processes of stellar evolution," explained Dr. Cox. "By studying the Ring Nebula with JWST, we hope to gain a deeper understanding of the life cycles and the elements they release into the cosmos."
The images are part of an international collaboration of astronomers led by Professor Mike Barlow and Dr. Cox. More images captured by JWST of M57 can be viewed via The University of Manchester website.