Astronauts 3D Print Metal In Space For The First Time Ever And It’s A Big Deal
While the International Space Station, which is scheduled to be deorbited in 2030, has hosted plastic 3D printers in the past, the ESA technology demonstrator is the first to successfully print a part in metal in microgravity conditions. The printer was built by Airbus and its partners, with Cranfield University in the UK involved in designing the printer’s melting process and hardware, as well as its laser source, delivery optics, feedstock storage, and feeding system. According to the ESA, print operations were overseen by CNES from its control center for ISS payloads.
“With the printing of the first metal 3D shape in space, ESA Exploration teams have achieved a significant milestone in establishing in-orbit manufacturing capabilities,” remarked Daniel Neuenschwander, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration at ESA. “This accomplishment, made possible by an international and multidisciplinary team, paves the way for long-distance and long-duration missions where creating spare parts, construction components, and tools on demand will be essential.”
Dr. Wojciech Suder, Senior Lecturer in Laser Processing and Additive Manufacturing at Cranfield University explained the project aimed to assess the feasibility of additive manufacturing in space. The team was especially interested in how microgravity affects the printing process and the quality of the resulting parts. Dr. Suder noted that by studying the effects of reduced gravity on liquid metal flow, phase transformation, and microstructure, they hoped to determine whether Earth-based printing algorithms can be directly applied in space.
According to a press release from the ESA, the first product, along with three others planned during the rest of the experiment, will be transported back to Earth for quality analysis. Two of the samples will be taken to ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands (ESTEC), while another will go to ESA’s astronaut training center in Cologne for use in the LUNA facility. The final part is slated to be delivered to the Technical University in Denmark.
Andrew Kuh, Head of Exploration Technology at the UK Space Agency, remarked about the first metal 3D printed object in space, “This ground-breaking accomplishment of 3D printing metal in microgravity is a crucial step to long duration missions.” He concluded, “Manufacturing components, tools, and spare parts on-demand in space will help overcome logistical challenges of extended missions to the Moon and Mars, where rapid re-supply is not an option.”