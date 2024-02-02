CATEGORIES
A Potentially Hazardous Asteroid As Big As A Skyscraper Will Buzz Earth Today, How To Watch

by Tim SweezyFriday, February 02, 2024, 10:04 AM EDT
Heads up! A potentially hazardous asteroid the size of a large skyscraper is about to have a close encounter with Earth, and everyone can watch live. No, asteroid 2008 OS7 does not pose a risk to anyone, but it will come within about 2.8 million kilometers, or 7.4 times the average lunar distance.

Asteroid 2008 OS7 was first discovered on July 30, 2008, by the Catalina Sky Survey. The space rock has a diameter of roughly 271 meters and will reach its closest point to Earth in more than 100 years today. It is reported that it will be several centuries before this particular asteroid comes this close again. So, grab a seat, some popcorn, and take in the show.

The asteroid will be traveling at a speed of nearly 41,000 mph (66,000 km/h), according to JPL. It is said to be roughly half the size of asteroid Bennu, which became more famous after NASA sent a spacecraft to it, collected samples, and returned those samples to Earth.


While asteroid 2008 OS7 is quite large, it is not considered to be a “planet killer.” It is only one of about 25,000 potentially hazardous asteroids NASA has identified, with a large portion of those not being as large as the one making a nearby flyby today. According to Live Science, one of these large asteroids is expected to impact Earth every 20,000 years. Just not today, at least.

JPL has been able to determine the orbital path of asteroid 2008 OS7 since 1900, along with every close approach it will make to Earth until 2198. It is predicted that at no other point during that time will it make as close a flyby as it will today. So unless you've found the actual fountain of youth, this will be your one and only chance to see it.

Anyone that would like to observe asteroid 2008 OS7 make its close encounter with Earth today can watch live via the YouTube feed above. Coverage is set to begin at approximately 1pm EST.
