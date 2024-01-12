CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Defeats Pesky Lid That Trapped The Biggest Asteroid Dust Sample Ever

by Tim SweezyFriday, January 12, 2024, 11:05 AM EDT
hero nasa bennu sample tagsam
A NASA curation team was finally able to remove two stubborn fasteners that have been keeping the space agency from being able to retrieve the remainder of a sample collected from asteroid Bennu. The curation team had to pause the disassembly of the TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) head from OSIRIS-Rex in mid-October in order to develop new tools approved for use.

OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security) was the first mission to collect a sample from an asteroid. The spacecraft itself did not land back on Earth, but instead continued on to a new mission, OSIRIS-APEX. However, before moving on to a new adventure in space, it dropped off a sample that was collected from asteroid Bennu.

The dropped sample landed in the Utah desert, where it was successfully located and retrieved. Following retrieval, the team was able to collect 70.3 grams of rocks and dust from the sampler hardware, but was unable to open the actual container that contained the rest due to the two pesky fasteners. According to NASA, two new multi-part tools were then specially designed and produced, which include newly custom-fabricated bits made with a specific grade of surgical, non-magnetic stainless steel.

nasa bennu sample
Image showing recovered Bennu sample on the OSIRIS-REx TAGSAM.


“Our engineers and scientists have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months to not only process the more than 70 grams of material we were able to access previously, but also design, develop, and test new tools that allowed us to move past this hurdle,” explained Eileen Stansbery, Division Chief for Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science. “The innovation and dedication of this team has been remarkable.”

Initial findings of the already collected 4.5-billion-year-old Bennu sample show evidence of high-carbon content and water, which NASA says could show building blocks of life on Earth may be reside in the sample. The space agency says the sample will be studied for decades to come, hoping to learn more about who we are as a species and where we come from, as well as giving a “glimpse into what lies beyond.”

NASA’s curation team have already been successful in fulfilling all the sample requests received from the OSIRIS-REx science team thus far, and have hermetically sealed some of the Bennu sample for preservation over multiple decades. As for the newly named OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, it is now on a mission to study the physical changes to asteroid Apophis after the asteroid’s rare close encounter with Earth in 2029.
Tags:  space, NASA, spacecraft, asteroid, osiris-rex
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment