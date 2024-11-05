CATEGORIES
Assassin's Creed Shadow Will Attempt To Get Franchise's Story Back On Track

by Alan VelascoTuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:22 PM EDT
Ubisoft is looking to rehab its long running Assassin's Creed franchise, with fresh storylines that are able to successfully weave together a narrative that connects the present with the past. Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Coté, noted that once the original trilogy ended, “the modern storyline struggled to find its footing." It’s an important move for what is arguably Ubisoft’s most important franchise, as some of its recent releases have underperformed and led to studios being shuttered.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is an opportunity for the company to shore up the modern elements of the story that had become an afterthought in recent releases. "The modern day storyline will explore deeper themes of memory, identity and autonomy, how the past shapes who we are, and how controlling this past can impact our future,” said Coté. It’s an approach that “will lay the foundation for this narrative evolution that will grow in the years to come."

The focus on improving the modern core of the story doesn’t mean the historical side of the adventure will get less attention, however, as "the modern day narrative will serve to enhance, rather than overshadow, the historical journey.” The main goal for the team is to strike the right balance between the historical and modern aspects of the game’s story, which is what made the series a hit with fans.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will come at a critical time for Ubisoft. It needs to be a home run because the company desperately needs a financial win. Additionally, it will be the first game to be incorporated into the Assassin’s Creed Unity launcher that will be used to distribute content from that point on. A failure here will cost the company dearly.
