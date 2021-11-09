Assassin's Creed Origins At 8K On An RTX 3090 With ReShade Ray Tracing Looks Stunning







The video by Digital Dreams showcases the game running in an astounding 8K resolution with ray tracing enabled thanks to Reshade. This tool, Reshade, is a powerful post-processing injection tool. Because of its post-processing nature, the effects (whether it's injecting Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, or Ray Traced Reflections) are subject to the scene that is displayed on the screen. When Assassin's Creed: Origins was released, it changed the future of the franchise forever. It updated everything, from gameplay mechanics to graphics, andwas stunning—but time has marched on and next-gen graphical features are becoming the norm. What if you could put these features, namely ray tracing, into an already stunning game? Well, how does the game running at 8K with ray tracing sound? Yeah, we thought it sounded pretty awesome too.





This is a bit different than titles with ray tracing built into the game engine, but impressive nonetheless . While it is open-source, folks like Digital Dreams have assembled packages that will basically do all the heavy lifting for you. They're not a charity, so don't be expecting this service to be handed out for free. Looking at the results we're comfortable saying it's likely worth the asking price.