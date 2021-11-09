Assassin's Creed Origins At 8K On An RTX 3090 With ReShade Ray Tracing Looks Stunning
When Assassin's Creed: Origins was released, it changed the future of the franchise forever. It updated everything, from gameplay mechanics to graphics, andwas stunning—but time has marched on and next-gen graphical features are becoming the norm. What if you could put these features, namely ray tracing, into an already stunning game? Well, how does the game running at 8K with ray tracing sound? Yeah, we thought it sounded pretty awesome too.
The video by Digital Dreams showcases the game running in an astounding 8K resolution with ray tracing enabled thanks to Reshade. This tool, Reshade, is a powerful post-processing injection tool. Because of its post-processing nature, the effects (whether it's injecting Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, or Ray Traced Reflections) are subject to the scene that is displayed on the screen.
The video by Digital Dreams showcases the game running in an astounding 8K resolution with ray tracing enabled thanks to Reshade. This tool, Reshade, is a powerful post-processing injection tool. Because of its post-processing nature, the effects (whether it's injecting Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, or Ray Traced Reflections) are subject to the scene that is displayed on the screen.
This is a bit different than titles with ray tracing built into the game engine, but impressive nonetheless . While it is open-source, folks like Digital Dreams have assembled packages that will basically do all the heavy lifting for you. They're not a charity, so don't be expecting this service to be handed out for free. Looking at the results we're comfortable saying it's likely worth the asking price.
If you're willing to throw down on the $5/month Patreon subscription to get the presets, then you better also be bringing the horsepower. While the video doesn't show exactly what frame rate AC: Origins is running at, Digital Dreams does share its hardware configuration for the 8K recording; an overclocked Ryzen 9 3900x, 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3600, and the graphics card is the venerable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090.
While you can certainly run AC: Origins on much lesser hardware, the addition of ray tracing, even if it is screen-space reliant, is not going to be an inexpensive task so we hope you're prepared. Seeing these next-gen features injected into games we already love is such a fun thing, and a trend we hope to see continued.