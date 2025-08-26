CATEGORIES
home News

ASRock X870 LiveMixer Motherboard With 25 USB Ports Is A Content Creator's Dream

by Bruno FerreiraTuesday, August 26, 2025, 03:25 PM EDT
hero asrock x870 livemixer wifi news
'Tis the season for souped-up Ryzen motherboards, it seems. Hot on the heels of ASUS' Strix 870E-H WiFi, we have a fresh new offering, the ASRock X870 LiveMixer WiFi. The company claims this mobo is squarely aimed at content creators thanks to its cornucopia of USB ports: 25 total, with 16 of those in the back panel and nine on additional internal headers.

The X870 LiveMixer WiFi uses a 16+2+1 power stage layout, all DrMOS stages capable of handling 80 A of current. The X870 chipset enables this board to provide builders with a main PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, along with four M.2 sockets: two in PCIe 5.0 flavor, and two PCIe 4.0. All of those M.2 connectors rest underneath toolless heatsinks. The I/O shield is integrated, and there are generously sized heatsinks for the VRM and chipset.

board asrock x870 livemixer wifi news

The LiveMixer's 16 USB ports on the I/O shield count as follows: two USB4 40 Gbps, plus an additional USB-C connector at 10 Gbps; two 5 Gbps "Lightning" Type-A ports each wired to a different controller for input devices; two 5 Gbps "Ultra USB Power" Type-A plugs that promise more stable voltage due to being powered by motherboard conversion from the 12V rail; three more Type-A USB 5 Gbps ports; and six USB 2.0 connectors. You can add a total of nine ports to the total using front panel and/or rear brackets via the copious internal headers: six USB 2.0 ports, four 5 Gbps ports, and one 20 Gbps Type-C port.

front panel asrock x870 livemixer wifi news

ASRock claims it has test this motherboard's compatibility with multiple streaming devices from Elgato, Yamaha, and AverMedia, easing potential streamers' concerns when plugging in loads of USB hardware. For network duties, ASRock leveraged a Realtek RTL8126 5 Gbps Ethernet port, along with WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

You can grab this fully featured board right away for only $229.99 at Amazon, an amount that we consider excellent value for an X870E motherboard with such a complement of features.
Tags:  motherboards, ASRock, x870, content-creation
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment