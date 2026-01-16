CATEGORIES
home News

ASRock's New Rock Series Motherboards Go Hard With Wi-Fi 7, 64MB BIOS ROMs and More

by Zak KillianFriday, January 16, 2026, 02:51 PM EDT
hero asrock rock series
Can you smell what ASRock is cooking? Tired wrestling references aside, what ASRock is cooking looks pretty darn tasty — especially for something called "Rock". Four new motherbords in a new family are the inaugural components: the Socket AM5-based B850 Rock Wi-Fi and the LGA 1851-equipped B860 Rock Wi-Fi, both available in full-sized ATX or compact Micro-ATX form factors.

asrock rock family motherboards

ASRock says that "functionality and practicality" are the key aspects of the Rock series. In plain English, these boards look to be aesthetically stripped but still strong in terms of core functionality. Both boards come with integrated 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet, PCI Express 5.0 slots, and an integrated I/O shield, saving the trouble of having to snap that flimsy piece of aluminum into place.

high speed m 2

The full-sized ATX boards also come with Wi-Fi 7, while the Micro-ATX models come with Wi-Fi 6E. All of the boards sport durable power delivery with a 9+2+1 configuration, supporting more than enough current draw for any extant Zen 5 or Arrow Lake CPU. The Socket AM5 boards also include a 64-megabyte BIOS ROM, which ASRock says allows them to support future-generation Socket AM5 CPUs—although it's certainly possible that AMD's Zen 6 CPUs could bring functionality that isn't fully supported on current-generation motherboards, like CUDIMM memory or PCI Express 6.

64mb bios

Besides the above, there's precious little of note about the Rock series motherboards, and that's by design. There's no RGB LED accents, no aesthetic "armor" covering the whole motherboard, and ultimately very little in the way of anything that doesn't contribute directly to the functionality of the board. The silver-and-black aesthetic is easy to fit into almost any build, visually, and BIOS Flashback support means that you don't have to worry about building a fresh box with a new CPU, since you can just flash the BIOS to support it.


ASRock hasn't announced pricing or availability for these boards yet, and they haven't appeared at e-tail, but folks looking for an understated build without dipping into budget-board mediocrity would do well to keep an eye out for the Rock.
Tags:  motherboards, DIY, ASRock
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment