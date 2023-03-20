ASRock To Bring The Chill To Toasty PCIe Gen 5 SSD Temps With A Cooler That Blows





If you're familiar with ASRock nomenclature , you'll know that Hyper M.2 are PCIe 4.0 slots, and Blazing M.2 are PCIe 5.0 slots. Indeed, this heatsink is specifically intended for PCIe 5.0 SSDs installed in particular ASRock X670E, B650(E), and Z790 motherboards, although we're not completely clear on any reason that it wouldn't work in other motherboards including those from other vendors.

The product seems to have been engineered based on the cooler already included with a few of the company's motherboards, such as the ASRock X670E Taichi. To be frank, it looks hilariously oversized—ASRock doesn't give any performance numbers, but we suspect it could probably significantly drop the temperatures of an SSD even without the built-in fan, and that might be a preferable option if you have good airflow and are noise-sensitive.





Comparison between ASRock, Inland, and AORUS M.2 heatsinks.



Top and inline images from Hassan Mujtaba on Twitter.