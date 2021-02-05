ASRock EEC Filing Seemingly Confirms Radeon RX 6600 XT With 12GB GDDR6
Up to this point, every Radeon rumor has been centered on AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6700 series. That all changed today. For the first time, there is strong evidence to suggest a Radeon RX 6600 series is in the pipeline and will be releasing soon. And interestingly enough, the Radeon RX 6600 XT may end up with the same amount of onboard memory as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
None of these parts have been officially announced or even acknowledged by AMD, so they all rest in the realm of rumor territory. However, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website is a popular landing spot for unofficial graphics cards, that eventually end up materializing. And that is precisely where see references to a Radeon RX 6600 series.
Have a look...
Click to Enlarge (Source: EEC)
According to the listing, ASRock is readying at least half a dozen Radeon RX 6600 XT models. Five of the SKUs indicate 12GB of GDDR6 memory, while one of the SKUs hints at a possible 6GB variant, assuming it is not a typo. These are the models...
- Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC: RX6600XT PGD 12GO
- Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC: RX6600 XT CLP 12GO
- Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger D 12GB: RX6600XT CLD 12GOD
- Radone RX 6600 XT Challenger D 12GB OC: OCRX6600XT CLD 12GO
- Radeon RX 6600 XT (Reference): RX6600XT
- Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming Elite: RX6600XT PGE 8GO
The actual lineup could be a little different—the above model numbers are based on cross-referencing the SKUs in the listing with ASRock's naming schemes for its current graphics cards. For example, the RX6800XT PGD 16GO is the SKU for ASRock's existing Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16GB OC card.
Other details are not yet known. However, the 12GB of memory denoted by the SKUs leave open the possibility that the Radeon RX 6600 XT will employ a Navi 22 XT GPU as is expected to underpin the Radeon RX 6700 XT, also with a 192-bit memory bus.
The other interesting aspect here is price. AMD's current pricing structure is $999 for the Radeon RX 6900 XT, $649 for the Radeon RX 6800 XT, and $579 for the Radeon RX 6800. It's anyone's guess where the Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6700k, and Radeon RX 6600 XT land, other than all three being south of $579.