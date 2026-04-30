ASRock Unveils Stunning All-White X870E Taichi Motherboard for High-End Ryzen PCs

Hot on the heels of AMD releasing its Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition
processor, its first Ryzen chip with 3D V-Cache on both core complex dies (CCDs), ASRock announced a spiffy high-end motherboard that it says is "designed to pair perfectly" with the flagship chip. ASRock is also billing its new X870E Taichi White as its "first "pure-white motherboard" in the Taichi lineup.
"Featuring a futuristic, digital-inspired white design, the X870E Taichi White introduces a bold new look to the Taichi family. In addition to its eye-catching appearance, it is built with flagship-level hardware to deliver both refined aesthetics and outstanding performance," ASRock says.
First and foremost, the X870E Taichi White is a socket AM5 motherboard and, as the model name gives away, is based on AMD's consumer flagship X870E chipset. In that enthusiast spirit, it offers up a 24+2+1 phase design and is loaded with options, including dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, a 10GbE LAN port, dual USB4 (40Gbps) ports, and onboard Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity.
It also features a 64MB BIOS ROM that ASRock says will ensure it can support future AM5 processor upgrades and "long-term compatibility." Whilte not outright stated, ASRock appears to hint at support for AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors based on Zen 6, which AMD confirmed will launch next year and are expected to stick with socket AM5
.
Other highlights include four DDR5 DIMM slots supporting up to 256GB of RAM at overclocked speeds up to 8,200MT/s or even higher, an M.2 socket supporting PCIe 5.0 storage and three more supporting PCIe 4.0, three SATA 6Gbps ports, a host of I/O options, and a DIY friendly design with a tool-less design for M.2 storage and an EZ Release mechanism for the graphics card.