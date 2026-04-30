ASRock Unveils Stunning All-White X870E Taichi Motherboard for High-End Ryzen PCs





Hot on the heels of AMD releasing its Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, its first Ryzen chip with 3D V-Cache on both core complex dies (CCDs), ASRock announced a spiffy high-end motherboard that it says is "designed to pair perfectly" with the flagship chip. ASRock is also billing its new X870E Taichi White as its "first "pure-white motherboard" in the Taichi lineup.





"Featuring a futuristic, digital-inspired white design, the X870E Taichi White introduces a bold new look to the Taichi family. In addition to its eye-catching appearance, it is built with flagship-level hardware to deliver both refined aesthetics and outstanding performance," ASRock says.





First and foremost, the X870E Taichi White is a socket AM5 motherboard and, as the model name gives away, is based on AMD's consumer flagship X870E chipset. In that enthusiast spirit, it offers up a 24+2+1 phase design and is loaded with options, including dual PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, a 10GbE LAN port, dual USB4 (40Gbps) ports, and onboard Wi-Fi 7 wireless connectivity.









It also features a 64MB BIOS ROM that ASRock says will ensure it can support future AM5 processor upgrades and "long-term compatibility." Whilte not outright stated, ASRock appears to hint at support for AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors based on Zen 6, which AMD confirmed will launch next year and are expected to stick with socket AM5





Other highlights include four DDR5 DIMM slots supporting up to 256GB of RAM at overclocked speeds up to 8,200MT/s or even higher, an M.2 socket supporting PCIe 5.0 storage and three more supporting PCIe 4.0, three SATA 6Gbps ports, a host of I/O options, and a DIY friendly design with a tool-less design for M.2 storage and an EZ Release mechanism for the graphics card.



